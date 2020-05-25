How To Use Siri On IPhone 11? Learn All The Methods Easily Here!

iPhones are one of the most popular smartphone devices that are loved many tech enthusiasts. The smartphone brand is owned by the Apple Inc and the company has recently launched its latest addition to the iOS smartphones called iPhone SE 2. The iPhone SE 2 launch is Apple's move to target low-budgeted audiences who want affordable iPhones.

However, iPhone 11 remains one of the most-loved iPhone for its incredible qualities and specifications. Many new users have opted to buy iPhone 11 but find it difficult to manage with the user interface as it is completely different from Android smartphones.

The iPhones, iPad and other iOS devices have Siri an AI assistant (Artificial Intelligence). Siri helps users to do several tasks with ease and it is amongst the most intelligent AI system in the world. However, if you are new to using Siri in iPhone 11, here is all you need to know-

How to use Siri on iPhone 11?

Say "Hey Siri": Just say "Hey Siri," then continue by saying what help you need from the AI such as "Hey Siri, what's the weather today?" or "Who is Narendra Modi?"

Press and release the button: On iPhone 11 and iPhones above iPhone X, press the side button for a few moments, then immediately make your request. If your device has a Home button, press it and then say what you need.

Press and hold the button: If you want to make a longer request such as "Hey Siri, tell me what is the molecular formula and the difference between for lactic acid and carboxylic acid?" Press and hold the side button while you make your request on your iPhone 11 smartphone. When you release the side button, Siri will stop listening. All the iPhones above iPhone X have this feature and if your device has a Home button, just press and hold it until you are finished making your request.

Use Siri to learn new things, manage tasks, make phone calls and more. Siri can also help in setting up alarms, to-do lists and more. Apart from all this, many people use this AI system to talk and know the details of several news articles and current affairs.

