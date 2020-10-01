Google Pixel 5: Get To Know Latest Device Specifications And Availability

The latest offerings by Google in the smartphone market were unveiled recently in a live stream event held by the company. Google Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel % were announced and the tech giant company has yet again continued to hustle in the market space it hasn't made its prominent presence felt. However, the latest line of Google Pixel 5 is priced and marketed as a flagship device but houses a processor belonging to the mid-range price range. Read below to know the details about the latest Pixel 5 -

Pixel 5 specifications

The latest offering by Google, the Pixel 5 consists of a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels on a 414 PPI pixel density screen. The device houses an aspect ratio of 19:9, which has been a staple for many Android devices. Even though the phone will be priced at a flagship-grade, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G coupled with Titan M security. Interestingly, the cheaper Pixel 4A 5G also houses the same chip, thus diminishing any differences at the performance level. The heart of the device is deemed to e the processor where the latest Pixel device is lacking astonishingly. In comparison, the upcoming OnePlus 8T will be housing a Snapdragon 865 processor which is far more superior.

The Pixel brand has been known for its standout camera features and some significant changes in the camera hardware have been made for the latest lineup of Google Pixel devices. The Pixel 5 features a dual 12.2 MP shooter which is coupled with a 16 MP ultra-wide shooter. The previous version of the Pixel device featured a telephoto shooter which has now been replaced. But, the Pixel 4A 5G also seems to be housing the same camera units. Whereas, the front-facing camera has been clocked in at 8 MP.

Pixel 5 price

Google Pixel 5 has been priced at $699, which translates roughly to â‚¹51,400. However, the company has been notorious in inflating the prices of its products in India. The phone will be rolling out to markets who have already implemented 5G in the mainstream like UK, USA, Ireland, Taiwan, Germany, Australia, Canada, & France. There has been no update about its availability in India.

