Google Pixel 5 And Pixel 4a Release Date Out! Details About Live Stream, Specs And More

Google is all set to unveil some of the most incredible lineups to its Pixel family. First reported by Android Authority, the upcoming smartphones Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a will be announced in the coming online event this month. The virtual event is going to be huge as the organisation also plans to release an all-new Chromecast and smart speakers alongside Google Pixel smartphones. So, if you have been wondering about Google Pixel 5 launch and Google Pixel 4a release date, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Google announces Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 release date and launch event

The Google Pixel 5 launch is going to be held on an online event alongside Google Pixel 4a. The Google Event 2020 is scheduled for September 30 at 7 pm BST i.e.11:30 pm IST or 11:00 am PT. In a media invite sent by Google reveals that the American company will launch the new Pixels, a new smart speaker, and a new Chromecast at the same virtual event which will be live-streamed through the Made by Google's YouTube channel and the company's other social media handles.

The Google Pixel 5 Goes OFFICIAL September 30th pic.twitter.com/cMbdv9cBag — TechDroider (@techdroider) September 14, 2020

Google Pixel 5 specifications and features (Rumoured)

RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Operating system: Android 11

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC

Rear Camera: Dual-Rear Camera 12 MP & 8 MP

Front Camera: NA

Battery: 3,080mAh battery

Display: Full-HD+ OLED display

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution: 1,080x2,340 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio

Screen Size: 6.67 inches

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network: 5G available, 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Google Pixel 4a specifications and features

RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Operating system: Android 11

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC

Rear Camera: 12 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery: 3140mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Display: Full-HD+ OLED display

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution: 1,080x2,340 pixels

Aspect Ratio: 19.5:9 ratio

Pixel density: 443 PPI

Screen Size: 5.81-inch (14.75 cm)

Dimensions: 144 x 69.4 x 8.2mm

Weight: 143 gms

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours: Jet Black colour

Waterproof: Splashproof

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Expandable Memory: No

