Google Pixel 6 Design Leaked: Know Specs, Release Date, Price & More

Google Pixel is one of the market leaders when it comes to providing a quality smartphone with incredible camera features. The previously released Google Pixel 5 did great in the market and now leaks of Google Pixel 6 have already started flooding the internet. In the leaks, we can see Google Patents over an upcoming smartphone which is quite interesting. So, if you have been wondering about the Google Pixel release date, price, leaks and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Google Pixel 6 design patent leaked

Image ~ Google Pixel 6 design patent

The upcoming Google Pixel 6 is going to have some really cool features and we get a brief look at it through the leaked Google patent. The smartphone may come with a larger display ditching the radar technology. The new design features a notch replacing the previously used punch-hole display. Another picture shows that Pixel 6 may compete with foldable smartphones. The Google patent shows a vertically foldable smartphone in the image. Many tech enthusiasts are expecting some pretty intriguing Google Pixel 6 specifications to set the market on fire, have a look.

Image ~ Google Pixel 6 design patent

Google Pixel 6 specifications

Operating System - Android v11

Ram - 6 GB & 8 GB

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (5nm)

Display - 6.2 inches (15.74 cm) P-OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Resolution - 1080 x 2240 Pixels

Pixel Density - 444 ppi

Storage - 128 GB

Rear Camera - Tripple Rear Set up: 16 MP Primary + 16 MP Wide & Ultra Wide Angle + 12 MP Telephoto Camera

Front Camera - 12.2 MP + 16 MP

Battery - 4500 mAh Li-Polymer

Sim Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network - 5G: Supported by the device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Internal Memory - 128 GB & 256 GB

Google Pixel 6 release date

Google is known to release its new smartphones by the end of September or the first week of October. Keeping that in mind, many fans are expecting the Google Pixel 6 release date to be between September and October. Google release smartphones globally via an online launch event around the time.

Google Pixel 6 Price in India (Expected)

The Pixel 5 smartphone was launched at $699, however, many experts believe that the Google Pixel 6 price in India is likely to be around $799 that is Rs 58,000. Google Pixel 6 is rumoured to be launched in two storage and RAM variants that is Google Pixel 6 128 GB + 6 GB RAM and 256 GB + 8 GB RAM.

