Hide Apps On Your Realme Mobile Phones Using THIS In-built Feature

Similar to that of an iOS, most of the Chinese smartphone manufacturers do not feature an application drawer. Same is the case with Realme smartphones that tend to store all the mobile applications right on the home screen, causing a lot of clutter. In most cases, users may not even need most of these apps, especially ones that are installed solely for the purpose of additional setup or configuration purposes. So, if these unwanted apps tend to bother you or if you’re simply looking to declutter your Realme device’s home screen, you can simply hide these not-so-frequently used apps.

Apart from cleaning your home screen, you may also want to hide your apps and favourite games if you are seeking application security. Interestingly, the applications still run in the background and continue to perform their primary functions while they’re hidden. So, let us take you through a step-by-step guide on how to hide apps on Realme mobiles using a unique in-built feature called App Lock. The process is fairly simple and does not require any hassle.

Here’s how to hide apps on Realme

To navigate the Hide Application feature, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to your phone’s ‘Settings’ – click on ‘Security’ – open ‘App lock’

Step 2: Now, you will be asked to enable passcode verification for the apps. You need to enable this feature and set a password.

Step 3: The screen will also display another option, which is ‘Hide Homescreen Icon’. Make sure you enable this feature if you wish to hide the app icon from your phone’s Home screen besides providing security.

Step 4: A list of all the installed applications will be displayed on your screen. Choose the ones you wish to hide.

Step 5: Your phone will display two more options – ‘Don’t Display in Recent Tasks’ and ‘Don’t Display Notifications’ – You may choose to ‘Check’ this option if you do not want the phone to display activities related to that particular app.

Just follow these simple steps and your phone will no longer display those unwanted icons on the Home screen while providing security.

How to restore the hidden apps on the application screen?

Restoring your mobile apps to the home screen is just as simple.

Go to ‘Settings’ – ‘Security’ – ‘App lock’ – Enter Privacy Passcode – choose the application that you have hidden and wish to restore – disable the ‘Hide Home screen’ icon.

This is how you can easily enable and disable the “Hide Application” feature. The feature is applicable to all the Realme devices.

