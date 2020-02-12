How To Hide Apps In Samsung Mobile Phones Using In-built Features?

Most of the recently released Samsung Galaxy smartphones come with a newer interface that includes a new app drawer which is quite similar to that on Google Pixel. The new launcher allows users to not only open the app drawer by swiping their fingers upward or downward on the home screen, but it also allows them to hide apps. This is certainly an interesting feature if one wishes to hide apps and even favourite games for a short period of time. Take a look at how to hide apps in Samsung Galaxy phone:

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is simply open the application drawer by swiping up or down from your Samsung mobile home screen. Next, you need to click the options menu by touching the three dots icon which sits on the upper right corner of the Samsung mobile screen.

Step 2: Select ‘Settings’ which is the second option.

Step 3: You will be taken to the ‘Home Screen Settings’. Now select the ‘Hide Apps’ option.

*Alternatively, you may also enter the ‘Home Screen Settings’ from your Samsung mobile home screen by long-pressing on the screen to load the option.

Step 4: You will be able to see all the apps that you have installed on your Samsung mobile phone. You may choose the ones that you wish to hide, and click ‘Apply’.

Note: Once you hide the apps, their respective shortcuts also get removed from the home screen, if they have been placed there earlier.

How to restore the hidden apps on the application screen?

Restoring your Samsung mobile apps to the application drawer is just as simple. All you need to do is follow the same steps as instructed above and you will be able to see all the apps that are currently not visible on the apps menu. Deselect the apps that you hid. If you also wish to restore the app shortcuts to your home screen, you will need to place them manually.

Samsung mobile phones that support this feature

It is worth noting that Samsung introduced this feature with the Galaxy 8 and was subsequently made available on the Galaxy S8+ and newer devices.

Hide apps in Samsung devices that do not support this feature

If you own a Samsung smartphone that does not support this feature, you can always go for third-party apps that provide you with the same features with added security. Speaking of security, most of the latest Samsung smartphones also come with another option to completely secure mobile apps using the Secure Folder feature. However, if you want to hide apps or games for a short time, hiding apps is a much convenient option.

