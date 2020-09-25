After IOS 14 Release, Home Screen Customization Apps Reach 5.7M Downloads: Reports

Apple's newly launched iOS 14 operating system has been making fans go crazy with its unique feature that allows users to customize their home screen just way they want. This feature is not only helping users to be more creative with their home screen, but it also serves as a boon to many third-party home screen customization apps.

A recent report by Tech Crunch reveals that many home screen customization apps have reached the mark of 5.7 million total downloads worldwide in a span of four right after the release of iOS 14.

Home screen customization apps bloom after iOS 14 release

According to a new data from Sensor Tower, an App Store market intelligence firm, the installs of home screen customization apps have significantly increased after the release of iOS 14 update. The data reveals that Widgetsmith, Color Widgets and Photo Widget consists of 95% of installs from the recorded 5.7 million total downloads worldwide. They have significantly become top 3 applications in the home screen customization apps list.

However, as per the report, Sensor Tower's data is centred on home screen customization apps that allow users to add iOS 14 widgets. The App Store market intelligence firm did not focus on applications that provide services to change iOS 14 app icons or wallpapers. Apart from this, Sensor Tower analyzed the app metadata of top widget apps from September 16 (after the launch on iOS 14).

Image ~ Sensor Tower

As you can see in the picture above, the significant growth of all the customization apps is quite surprising. The quest to find out about iOS 14 home screen ideas has resulted in the favour of these applications. This 4-day data shows a graphical presentation in the increase of installs from September 17 to September 20 worldwide with the highest record of 2.7 million downloads.

This is not the first time that that quest to find iOS 14 home screen ideas has helped applications grow in the market. Recently, many applications are experiencing an increase in installs after iOS release and Sensor Tower has also recorded an increase in Pinterest's downloads worldwide. The firm also spotted that Pinterest has become the No. 1 Lifestyle app as users search for iOS 14 home screen ideas.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

