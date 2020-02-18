How To Hide Apps On Oppo Mobile Phones Using In-built Features?

Oppo is one of the most popular Chinese smartphone brands right now. Oppo mobiles come with the company’s own Operating System and offer a range of features and functionalities to the users. However, just like most other Chinese manufacturers, Oppo mobiles tend to store all the phone applications right on the Home Screen, leaving it super cluttered.

Interestingly, while most Oppo devices offer a plethora of personalisation options, they also allow you to take control of what you see on your phone’s Home Screen. Most of the latest Oppo handsets come pre-installed with a feature that allows users to clean up their Home Screen of unwanted applications by hiding them on the main screen while still retaining their function. Moreover, it also works a lot like a lock screen on your phone and provides enhanced security, preventing unauthorized usage. So, let us take you through a step-by-step guide on how to hide apps on your Oppo mobiles with the help of a unique in-built feature.

How to hide apps on Oppo

Step 1: Go to ‘Settings’ > click on ‘Security’ > select ‘App Encryption’

Step 2: Select all the applications or games that you wish to hide from your Oppo mobile's Home Screen.

Step 3: You will be asked to ‘Enable Passcode Verification’ for the apps. You need to enable this feature.

Step 4: Now, turn on the ‘Hide Home Screen Icons’. If you do not turn on this feature, your applications will simply be encrypted with a password; however, they will continue to appear on your Home Screen. So, make sure you enable this option.

Your phone will display a pop-up message requesting you to set an access number. This access number will be used to open the applications that you have hidden. This message will only pop up when you use the hidden feature for the first time on your device.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Set Access Number’. You will be asked to set a number that starts and ends with ‘#’ and contains one to sixteen characters. For e.g. #1111#

Step 6: Once you have set an access number, tap ‘Done’.

The above-mentioned steps are only applicable to ColorOS 5.0 and above. You can check your phone’s ColorOS version by going into your phone’s settings.

Go to ‘Settings’ and select ‘About Phone’. Your phone will display the current mobile OS.

If you’re using an older version of the OS, you may opt for any third-party application to enjoy these features. There are many third-party apps available online that will offer similar features and functions.

How to find hidden apps on Oppo mobiles

To access all the apps hidden on your Oppo device, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open your phone's 'Dailer'

Step 2: Enter the 'Access Number' you have set earlier - #1111#. Entering the code will display those hidden apps.

Image credits: Twitter | Oppo