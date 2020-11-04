How To Organise Apps On IPhone IOS 14? Know How To Use The New Operating System

Apple makers have recently launched their iOS 14 update and fans seem to love it. Many users have recently been wanting to know a lot more about how to organize apps on iPhone iOS 14. Thus to help them out, we have listed down some steps that will help you organize apps on iPhone iOS 14. Read more to know how to organise apps on iPhone iOS 14.

How to organise apps on iPhone iOS 14?

Use the App Library to find your apps: The users can opt to use the App Library to open their favourite apps in iOS 14. This is one of the most accessible feature added to update by the makers. This also stores all your app into categories automatically.

Find and hide pages on your Home Screen: The makers have added this new feature with their iOS 14. Users can now organize apps on iPhone iOS 14 extremely easily by using these find and hide pages. To activate it, the user needs to touch and hold an empty area on their Home Screen. Tap the dots near the bottom of the screen and then tap the circle under the page that they want to hide.

Move apps to the App Library: This can be used to remove all the apps from your home screen. Simply touch and hold the particular app. Then tap Remove App and then select Move to App Library.

Change the place where the new apps get saved: Change the save location of the application that is being downloaded. Just go to Settings and tap Home Screen. Choose an option.

