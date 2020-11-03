Christmas Widgets For IOS 14: How To Change Widgets For The Holiday Season?

The iOS 14 has been subjected to a number of bugs from the time it has launched, prompting a number of users to look for workarounds for the bugs. There has also been a lot of buzz around the way users can change the look of their respective home screens through changing widgets. During the Halloween season, many users flaunted their spooky-themed iPhone home screens which were loved and adapted by other iPhone users on iOS 14. With the seasonal changing of the widgets and themes on the iPhone on iOS 14, it won't be long before users start flaunting their Christmas-themed icons and widgets and have already started doing so. Check out how to get Christmas widgets for iOS 14 and a Christmas widgets list for iOS 14 below -

Christmas widgets for iOS 14

There are a number of ways how people can get their hands on Christmas widgets for iOS 14. Ever since the inception of the new OS, users have been sharing their own iterations of the iPhone home screen and allowing other users to simply download and use them. Others have been designing the icons themselves so that people can download them for a price. But, there are also a number of applications on the App Store right now which are helping users get their desired aesthetics. Below is a curated list of all the Christmas widgets which are available for free on the internet via social media and other sources -

I don’t really like widgets or personalising my phone (if I wanted that I wouldn’t own an iPhone lol) but I am enjoying having my Christmas countdown front & centre 😂 pic.twitter.com/uWqWHugofp — Jingle Steph 🎄🤶🏼 (@auntystevanie) September 20, 2020

Loving everyone’s spoopy widgets but I’m excited for Christmas 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pDofSlwm5S — Moonchild (@itsjhess) September 22, 2020

Playing around with my Home Screen widgets! I added a quote and a Christmas countdown ☺️😍🤩 pic.twitter.com/FxfIL5COr5 — Emily👩🏻‍🦽🏳️‍🌈🇨🇦🏹👸🏻 (@CanadianGleek92) October 16, 2020

my new home screen. The first page has red, green, and christmas themed widgets that alternate and the second one has my spotify, OT9 band albums, and solo albums (including superbloom) pic.twitter.com/UxZCIwO5sH — Emma loves Cashton (@_fools___gold_) November 1, 2020

Besides this, there are other ways in which users can simply change the icon themes of their home screens to feature Christmas aesthetics. The shortcuts application can simply allow users to change the icons out of their photo gallery. Republic World had previously explained the step-by-step guide to do the same. Check out the guide below -

On the other hand, applications like Widget Smith and Color Widgets also allow users to download themed widgets. While most of these applications require users to pay money, some of them provide free widgets in return of a watermark. It is advised that users design their own widgets in order to avoid getting watermarked widgets.