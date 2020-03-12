Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Launch Event | All Updates

Xiaomi held an online launch event on Thursday, March 12, to unveil its Redmi Note 9 series smartphones. The show kicked off with the company’s Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain taking the stage to talk about the much-awaited Redmi 9 series smartphones.

Redmi 9 Series smartphones

Kumar opened the event by explaining that the Redmi Note 9 on-ground event had to be canceled due to the ongoing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the world. He then revealed that the company has sold more than 100 million devices under the Redmi brand in India before finally unveiling the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro sports a 48 MP quad-camera, whereas the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 16 MP in-display selfie camera. Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max are dust and water-resistant. The two devices are also powered by the same Snapdragon 720G SoC processor and pack a 5,020 mAh battery. Both smartphones also have up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max pricing and where to buy?

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 will be available starting at ₹12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The phone's 6GB + 128GB variant will be sold for ₹15,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 9 price in India will be starting from ₹14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model. The phone's 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants will retail at ₹16,999 and ₹18,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 9 Pro availability

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale starting March 17 on the company's official website Mi Home and Amazon India. Launch offers will be revealed on March 16.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max availability

The first sale of Redmi 6 is set to go live starting March 25 on the company website Mi Home and Amazon India.

Redmi launch event live stream

The company had stated that this would be the biggest online-only launch event it has ever hosted. The event can be live-streamed using the Redmi India YouTube channel as it progresses. The launch event began at 12 PM (noon) IST and can also be viewed using the video embedded here.

Image credits: Redmi India