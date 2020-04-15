OnePlus 8 And 8 Pro Launched At $699 And $899 Respectively; Soon To Launch In India

OnePlus launched its latest flagship phones of the year – the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at an online event on April 14. The handsets come with a refined design and set of features which can easily make them two of the most premium smartphones that the company has built to date.

Both the handsets support 5G connectivity and have been powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processors. But as you may have seen in the past, premium flagship devices come at a hefty price.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro price in India

The company is yet to disclose the pricing and availability details on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices. OnePlus has announced the pricing for the all variants in US Dollars.

OnePlus 8 (8 GB + 128 GB) – $699

OnePlus 8 (12 GB + 256 GB) – $799

OnePlus 8 Pro (8 GB + 128 GB) – $899

OnePlus 8 Pro (12 GB + 256 GB) – $999

While the jump in prices for both the handsets may seem like a significant one for the US user base, it doesn't mean that the same pricing strategy will be used for buyers in India. In fact, OnePlus even shared a tweet on the day of launch hinting the same to inform Indian buyers that the company will soon announce the pricing of the two phones in the country.

Good things come to those who w8 ⏰ pic.twitter.com/t7OrAPlNBR — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2020

Expected prices in India

According to sources, the OnePlus 8 price in India is expected to be around ₹53,190, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro may cost anywhere near ₹68,290. However, the official pricing is yet to be announced by the company and it is likely that the company may go for aggressive pricing in India.

Both OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will soon go on sale in the markets that are open for business.

Image credits: OnePlus