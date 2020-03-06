Vivo Android 10 Update List: Every Vivo Phone Set To Receive Android 10

Vivo has a number of smartphones on its beta list for Android 10, which is a confirmation that the company will be rolling out the latest Android OS to a couple of devices. The company has been working to deliver its custom FuntouchOS 10 (based on Android Pie) to most of its handsets and is bringing the latest Android 10 OS to only a handful of devices. Below is a list of all the Vivo smartphones that are slated to receive an Android 10 update in the future:

Also Read | Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro And Realme Band Launched: How And Where To Buy Them?

Vivo Android 10 update list

Vivo X27

Vivo Nex S

Vivo Nex A

As noted above, Vivo is bringing the latest Android OS to only a few devices as of now. However, there are reports claiming that the Android 10 update could be extended to a few more devices released in 2019, although the company hasn't confirmed it. The devices listed above have already received the Android 10 beta update and will be the first from Vivo to receive the final update. Vivo has not revealed a roadmap for rolling out these updates; however, it is expected it may be released soon.

Also Read | Realme 6 Launch Event Ticket Holders To Get Free Realme Band Along With Full Refund

Android 10 updates and features for Vivo phones

The latest Android 10 update will bring all the usual Android 10 features that are available on other smartphones that are running the Android 10 operating system. The changelog highlights the dark theme feature, gestural navigation 3.0, and privacy controls. Other notable changes with Android 10 include improved design, an optimised sidebar, updated icons, optimised screenshot feature, smoother animation, and more.

Also Read | OnePlus Will Now Send A Local Company Repair Engineer To Your House To Fix Your Phone

How to update to Android 10 once it is available for your device?

Vivo will begin rolling out the latest Android 10 update to the eligible devices via OTA (over-the-air). Users can go to Settings > System update to check for the latest update. Users also need to make sure that they are on the stock ROM to get the Android 10 update.

Also Read | How To Hide Apps In IPhone? Here's A Simple Trick To Hide Any App Using Search Option

Image credits: Vivo