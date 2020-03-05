How To Unlock The New Character Carlo In PUBG Mobile? How To Get Carlo Through Missions?

Interesting updates of PUBG mobile keep bringing something new for it it's players. This time, the 0.17.0 update brought many new things including the Death Replay and revived few old features like Hardcore mode. While players are enjoying the updates, a new character called Carlo is stealing the hearts of all the mobile gamers.

Carlo's features are deadly with a warrior-like hairstyle. Everyone wants to get a grip on this character. Old players are simply purchasing the character which comes at a reasonable rate of 1040 UC points. But, true gamers who love to earn the rewards have to win vouchers by winning the cues in the Event mode. The question is, many still have problems understanding how to win Carlo, so here is how to unlock Carlo's character in PUBG mobile.

How to unlock Carlo character in PUBG from missions

Carlo character can only be earned by completing missions every day. The players are assigned new missions daily and the vouchers are given only when the missions are completed. To get the first clue, a PUBG mobile player has to share the event with their friends via WhatsApp or Facebook and the second clue is given after the daily mission is completed. Once you earn the clues, go tap "collect" to get Carlo character vouchers.

The missions are easy yet tricky like travel 1000M in Classic Mode and with each mission that they pass, players get 60 Carlo character vouchers. You get 60 character vouchers per day on PUBG mobile every time a mission is accomplished. The quest to winning the character is only available till 6th March. So, you have to collect 240 vouchers to obtain the Carlo character.

This means you have to complete missions daily and earn 60 vouchers to unlock PUBG new character Carlo for free. If you have missed a day's task, do not worry, as you can still try; however, if you miss out on the chance, you can still play and earn UC points or simply purchase them.

UC points purchase

