IOS 13.5.1 Update Features & Issues: Should You Update To IOS 13.5.1?

The latest update for Apple devices, iOS 13.5.1 update, has now been released. This new iOS 13.5.1 update is focused on combating a hack that could potentially affect Apple iPhones for multiple generations. However, most iPhones users want to avoid this ios 13.5.1 update. Here are the ios 13.5.1 update features and all the issues that are deterring people from updating their own iPhone devices.

iOS 13.5.1 update features

All iOS 13-compatible devices will be able to update to iOS 13.5.1. Therefore, all iPhone devices below the iPhone 6S will be incompatible with this new update. Any mobile device above the iPhone 6S will be able to update to the newest iOS version. All devices are also getting an automatic update notification.

The iOS 13.5.1 update release notes are not very clear on the new features implemented by the update. According to the notes, iOS 13.5.1 “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”. However, the update only implements a single security update. This security fix vulnerability that is used by the uncover jailbreak.

The update is not meant to deter jailbreaks. Apple is more focused on the security risk that the vulnerability could cause in the future. Apple's official notes revealed that the vulnerability could be exploited to give a hacker kernel-level privileges on the device. This is a big deal, as kernel-level privileges give a user absolute control over the devices operating system and its memory.

Besides this one security fix, iOS 13.5.1 update has no known bug fixes, features, or updates. This lack of features has disappointed many Apple users. iOS 13.5.1 is being called the most singular update in Apple's history, as it only aims to fix a single security risk.

iOS 13.5.1 issues

Some commonly recorded iOS 13.5.1 update bugs include Face ID errors, wallpaper glitches, Bluetooth connectivity issues, and keyboard prediction errors. FaceID might refuse to initiate if you have updated to iOS 13.5.1. Moreover, the GarageBand app might crash when opened. Some users have also complained about battery drain issues after the new update. However, all these glitches and bugs are isolated and are only affecting a small population of users.

The real issue with iOS 13.5.1 update is the fact that it prevents the uncover jailbreak. This might not be a big deal to most users, but jailbreakers will be unable to modify their Apple devices. Moreover, Apple has not fixed the MP4 playback problems and the boot loop problem in iPadOS. The new update does not fix any other bug other than the security risk used by jailbreakers. But the update does not have any major issues either (other than preventing jailbreak).

iOS 13.5.1 review

For those concerned about their security, iOS 13.5.1 update is a must. Even for casual iPhone users, this update is decent and is a safe download. There are no major issues that are created by the update. However, this update should be avoided by jailbreakers.

