Realme Smart TV Sale Today At 12:00 Noon; See Details Inside

Realme is a Shenzhen based smartphone manufacturer which produces vivid products including headphones, fitness bags and bands. It is quite popular among young masses in India. Realme Smart TV was launched in the country on May 25, 2020. Here are details about the device and the latest sale in the country.

Realme smart TV sale

According to reports, Realme TV models are about to go on sale in the country for the first time on June 2, 2020. The sale will begin at 12: 00 pm noon. Moreover, the customers can purchase the device through Flipkart, Realme India official site or offline retail stores near their location. However, the smart TV would not be delivered to customers residing in containment zones in the country, as per reports.

Realme smart TV price

Realme smart TV has recently entered into India’s highly competitive smart television market. Therefore, the company has to compete against existing dominant brands like Xiaomi, LG, TCL, and Samsung, to name a few. Realme Smart TV is available in two sizes. The 32-inch variant is available for ₹12,999 and the 43-inch variant is available for ₹21,000. Both of them will be available in Black. So, customers can purchase any of these two via Flipkart and Realme India website. They can also buy Realme Smart TV through offline mode from retail stores.

Realme smart TV Flipkart benefits

Interested buyers who are planning to purchase Realme Smart TV through Flipkart will receive the benefit of 10 percent instant discount on using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Moreover, the e-retailer is also offering No-EMI option and standard EMI option on smart TV. For additional benefits, customers purchasing the Realme Smart TV before July 31, 2020, will get six months of free YouTube premium subscription along with the device. On the other hand, the Realme India official website is providing an exchange offer for the customers.

Realme smart TV specifications

The Realme Smart TV is available in two sizes with different resolutions that depend upon the variants. The 32-inch device has a resolution of 1366x768 pixels (HD Ready). Meanwhile, the 43-inch variant has a solution of 1920x1080 pixels. i.e. full-HD. Besides the differences in their screen size and resolution, both the devices provide similar features and offer narrow bezel display.

Realme Smart TV runs on Android TV 9 Pie. Furthermore, it has access to the Google Play Store for Android TV. Users can access a variety of content through Google Play Store and YouTube. The device also comes with pre-installed applications including Netflix, Prime Video, besides YouTube.

