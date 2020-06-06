IOS 13.5.5 Beta Released: Learn What's New In The Latest Minor Update For Your IPhone

Apple Inc has started rolling out its iOS 13.5.5 beta version to all the developers and other people who have participated in the beta program. The new beta version is reportedly just a timely feature and has quick fixes to older versions of the program. It is said to not have anything groundbreaking, however, some new features do deserve appreciation.

iOS 13.5.5 beta released

What's new in iOS 13.5.5 beta?

Podcasts will now be featuring audio stories for News+ listeners in the new 13.5.5 beta version making it the biggest feature coming out for its users. A preview of the available news stories will be displayed in the new Audio tab of the News app. The assets for the new Audio tab have been found in iOS 13.5.5, but it is not completely available in the app as of yet.

The expanse of the pandemic has created a generation of readers who are trying to keep themselves updated with the news daily. It has become important to well-informed about the happenings in the world as it affects the daily lives of many people. Keeping this in mind, Apple's iOS 13.5.5 Audio tap feature for listening to the news is completely worthy of all the appreciation. As a News+ subscriber, an iOS 13.5.5 user will be able to listen to full versions of curated stories.

iOS 13.5.5 beta program other essential details

The iOS 13.5 bugs of the kernel exploit have reportedly been in the update for a week now. The squashing of the bug did not come as a surprise as it was completely needed. This has also revealed that all the beta program participants are allegedly jailbreaking their iPhone devices this means downloading iOS 13.5.5 beta is less advisable, as per many reports.

The official release notes of Apple for its iOS 13.5.5 beta surprisingly does not talk about the new News app feature or the changes in security patch. However, it is important to inform the company using the Feedback app to let the programmers know about it.

Apart from all this, the iOS 13.5.5 beta version's code has reportedly revealed the rumoured Apple's single bundle subscription. This means that the users can subscribe to all the Apple subscription including Apple music and more.

However, these speculations are not so new as the talks about Apple's single bundle subscription has been running since 2019. It would not be a surprise for many tech enthusiasts if Apple comes up with such an interface. Apple has been allegedly talking to many music producers and makers regarding the same which has somehow given a positive lift-up to these Apple rumours.

