IOS 13.6 Beta 2 Released: Know The Features, Changes, And What's New

Apple has recently released the new iOS 13.6 Beta update which is the follow-up upgrade to the iOS 113.5.5 Beta. This new update, of course, is currently available only to developers and public beta testers who have applied for the program. However, Apple has renamed the update referring it as the iOS 13.6 Beta 2 update. The new beta 2 release comes with a few user-visible changes and features. Here is all about it.

What is new in the recent iOS 13.6 beta 2 update?

iOS 13.6 beta 2 features and changes

With a very vague entry, Apple's 13.6 beta 2 update release notes read "This beta version of iOS 13.6 contains bug fixes and improvements.” As we can read it, not much information was provided by the tech company to its beta testers. However, there are a few noticeable changes that users will be able to observe while browsing through their iOS or iPadOS after downloading the update.

Automatically download updates

Despite the lack of detail, one of the major changes that occurred with this new update revealed that the users can now enable automatic iOS software downloads. This seen as one of the biggest additions to the improvement of Automatic Updates. Users will be able to check the changes by opening Settings > General > Software Update. However, in iOS 13.6 beta 2 updates, 'Automatic Updates' has been renamed to 'Customize Automatic Updates'. This new option to enable automatic iOS software downloads by switching on the Download iOS Updates in the app. Once the user switches it on, it will allow their devices to automatically download iPhone updates over Wi-Fi. With this, Apple provides more granular controls to help users manage both automatic iOS software downloads and installs. However, to download the iOS updates, users will need to be connected to Wi-Fi and power.

Apart from this, the iOS 13.6 beta download has also brought in a new Health app feature for tracking health symptoms, such as headaches, runny nose, wheezing, etc. This new Symptoms panel can be found under the Browse tab of the Health app. Currently, a total of 32 different symptoms can be tracked through the application.

Source ~ Apple

