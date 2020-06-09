Jailbreak IOS 13.5.1 Possible? Is Apple Still Signing IOS 13.5?

Apple has officially stopped signing iOS 13.5/ iPadOS 13.5, this means that users interested in jailbreaking their device will not be able to do so by downgrading the firmware if they are already auto-updated to iOS 13.5.1 or iPadOS 13.5.1. This comes a few days after it was revealed that Apple has released the newer updates with a patch to the vulnerability used by unc0ver jailbreak. The developer behind the famous unc0ver jailbreak known as Pwn20wnd had recently tweeted in favour of jailbreak iOS users, urging them to not update their devices to iOS 13.5.1. The tweet also spoke about Apple releasing the tcOS 13.4.6. Check it out below -

Jailbreak iOS 13.5.1 possible?

As of now, Apple has successfully killed the process of jailbreaking by stopping the signing of older firmware. Earlier, users had the freedom to update their firmware to the latest patch released by Apple and be able to downgrade the firmware later on to jailbreak the device. But now, with the latest patch, Apple has eliminated the process of downgrading firmware altogether.

Though it is obvious that users who already updated on the iOS 13.5.1 update cannot go back to use the unc0ver jailbreak option and liberate their devices, users who haven't updated to the latest firmware patch can still use the jailbreak and avail the benefits. With Apple signing off the older firmware, it is being reported that users will have to be extremely careful while installing third-party tweaked apps as installing one incompatible tweak will force the device to start all over again.

Whereas, users using unc0ver jailbreak along with iOS 13.5 should be cautious and keep their automatic updates off. Accidentally updating to iOS 13.5.1 will revoke all jailbreak liberties from your device. Jailbreak has always been a chase game between developers and Apple and the tech giant stopping the signing of older firmware is just another instance of the company trying to curb jailbreak activities.

While the jailbreak developer community works hard on finding any vulnerabilities in the firmware of Apple, the company is constantly working to keep the firmware as impenetrable as possible. But as seen earlier, the developing community often surprises people with jailbreak firmware. It is expected that unc0ver will be working to find vulnerabilities in the iOS 13.5.1 firmware patch.