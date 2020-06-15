IOS 13.5.1 Issues Have Stopped Users From Updating Their Device; Know All The Major Issues

The latest iOS 13.5.1 update for Apple devices has been released very recently. However, some users are reportedly reluctant to update their iPhones and other devices. It has been clearly mentioned in many reports that this new version prevents the jailbreak feature entirely. This is possibly why most iPhones users reportedly want to avoid this iOS 13.5.1 update. However, some iOS users have updated their devices and are now facing certain major issues. If you are wondering what are the major issues faced by the iOS 13.5.1 users, here is all you need.

iOS 13.5.1 issues that are stopping users from updating their Apple devices

Here is a list of some commonly recorded iOS 13.5.1 bugs and what they look like

Face ID errors: The iOS 13.5 improved Face ID to make it more effective and unlock the device even when a person has a face mask on. However, some people apparently have started facing problems with after iOS 13.5.1.

Many people on social media started reporting the iOS 13.5.1 battery drain problems. It was all fine until the update came out. Currently, there has been no revelation on how to solve this problem and appears that users having iOS 13.5.1 battery drain issues will have to wait for Apple to release a follow-up update.

Bluetooth connectivity issues: Bluetooth connectivity is also amongst some iOS 13.5.1 problems faced by the users. However, the number of people reporting Bluetooth connectivity issues is fewer in comparison to iOS 13.5.1 battery drain problems and others.

Green Screen: Many iPhone 11 users have reported the iOS 13.5.1 green screen issues. It is reported that iPhone 11 users are experiencing green screen appearing on the display. This problem started after the recent iOS 13.5.1 update. A majority of the users have said that the screen turns green after unlocking the device or when Dark Mode and Night Shift features are activated.

Other iOS 13.5.1 problems: The other iOS 13.5.1 issues faced by many users include keyboard prediction errors, camera problem, weird charging and a SIM card issue where the phone shows SIM cards as invalid.

Image Source ~ All images are from Shutterstock

