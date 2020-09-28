IOS 14.0.1 Issues: Does Apple's Latest Update Have More Bugs Than Fixes? Find Out Here

iOS 14.0.1 is the latest software update by Apple. Apple released iOS 14 as their feature update for all the iPhones the supported iOS 13. iOS 14 has been one of the most substantial upgrades that iPhone users have seen in a while. iOS 14 redesigns and adds so many new features to the iPhone that were never expected before, like widgets.

Though iOS 14 was one of the most stable upgrades for iPhones, it does come with its fair share of bugs and issues. Apple released iOS 14.0.1 to counter these issues, but it does not look like it does the job very well.

iOS 14.0.1 issues

iOS 14.0.1 hasn’t seen the best of launches. The update was designed to fix the issues faced by the earlier version, but it fails to accomplish that for most users. Though some users have reported issues that have been fixed for the iPhone, most users report more breaking than fixing in iOS 14.0.1. iOS 14.0.1 has issues in its widgets, battery, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Here is a list of iOS 14.0.1 issues:

Battery: Users have observed a significant drop in battery life. The battery is being drained a lot faster than usual since the update for most users.

Widgets: Widgets have been observed with the most noticeable bug of all. Widgets are experiencing a graphical glitch that makes the widget unresponsive and looks like it is going to freak out. A glitch like this isn’t expected from iOS devices

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are having connectivity issues, devices aren’t visible for most users in Bluetooth. Users have also observed connection drops for both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Apple Watch: Apple Watches are having the same issues in iOS 14.0.1 as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. People are observing connectivity issues with their Apple Watches since the iOS 14.0.1 update.

Lag: This is also one of the major concerns for Apple users. iPhones that have been updated to iOS 14.0.1 are experiencing lag. The lag in performance is visible while maneuvering through the UI and also while using the keyboard, wherein there is a time lag for the keyboard input.

Search issues: Spotlight search is also not having the greatest of days. One of the bugs causes an issue wherein Spotlight search is not able to make searches inside the downloaded apps on the iPhone and asks the users to search the web on most occasions.

iOS 14.0.1 bug fixes

Though iOS 14.0.1 has not had a great start, it is not all bad. iOS 14.0.1 does fix certain issues, even though it comes with more. Here is a list of iOS 14.0.1 fixes:

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your ‌iPhone‌

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your ‌iPhone‌ from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending an email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

Promo image source: Macrumours.com Twitter handle