IPhone Stuck On Preparing Update To IOS 14.0.1? Learn How To Fix This Issue IOS 14 Bug

Upgrades to any new operating system can be a bumpy ride. New upgrades have their own share of bugs and issues that are worked out in the later versions of the feature updates by Apple. This is a common issue with new feature updates and is also faced by Android updates too.
iOS 14 is now in extensive use since its launch. The latest version is now being used by a huge amount of people. iOS 14 has changed the design and user experience of the operating system. After the update has gone live, some users have faced issues wherein the iPhone is stuck on preparing update state for iOS 14.0.1.
Users have experienced the iPhone is not moving forward from the preparing update state. This situation can be caused due to some software bug interrupting the download or it could be a hardware issue too. This issue is being faced by iOS 14.0.1 update and WatchOS 7.0.1 update.
Individuals trying to update their Apple Watch are being faced with the same issue too. The iPhone is not able to move ahead from the preparing update stage. iOS 14.0.1 and WatchOS 7.0.1 have been released to address and fix the bugs faced by both the operating systems in the latest update.
iOS 14 has provided the users with an array of new features that are extremely handy and have changes the user interface and experience of iOS quite significantly. These new features were necessary for Apple to stay ahead in the competition. Here are the new features for iOS 14:
