Where Is The App Library In IOS 14? How To Open And Use It On Your IPhone?

The much-awaited iOS 14 update has been finally rolled for iPhone users. The new iOS brings a range of new features which includes the newly redesigned widgets, a new interface for FaceTime, and Picture in Picture support, and enhanced privacy features among others.

The update also focuses on visual enhancements and changing the overall appearance of the device which the introduction of new Widgets feature and an App Library. The App Library will essentially allow users to see all the apps installed on your device at a central location organized into smart categories. Previously, all of the applications installed on your device were found on your Home screen, which made it quite difficult for users to locate the apps. The App Library automatically organizes the apps into dedicated folders. So, let's take a look at how to open the App Library on your device and how to use it.

Where is the App Library in iOS 14?

The App Library can be accessed from your phone's home screen. From the home screen, you simply need to swipe right on the display to get the App Library app. Once you install a new app on your iPhone, the apps are automatically added to the App Library and categorized automatically.

How to use App Library on iOS 14?

Here are the steps to use App Library on iOS 14 and search for any app:

Step 1: The first step is to launch the App Library on your iPhone by swiping right on the screen.

Step 2: Click on the search bar, and enter the app that you're looking for.

Step 3: Click on the app to launch it.

To delete an app from the App Library, you simply need to launch the app and click on the search bar to bring up the list. Now, tap and hold the app, and select the 'Delete' option. Again, click on 'Delete' to confirm the action.

Can you rearrange the App Library?

No, you cannot rearrange the apps in the App Library. It automatically categorizes the apps on your iPhone into different folders such as Social, Entertainment, Utilities etc.

Image credits: Apple