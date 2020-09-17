How To Add Widgets On IOS 14? How To Create And Edit Smart Stacks?

Apple has finally rolled out the new iOS 14 to a range of iPhones devices. The latest operating system is available for download and introduces plenty of new features which will allow users to make a slew of visual enhancements to their iPhones. One of the notable features of iOS 14 is the inclusion of the new widgets which will finally let users add customizable widgets to their Home Screens. So, let us quickly take a look at how you can start pinning widgets on your iPhone’s home screen with the new iOS 14 update.

How to add widgets on iOS 14?

Here are the steps to add widgets on your iPhone device:

Step 1: Once you are on your phone’s home screen, tap and hold down anywhere on the display to get into the jiggle mode.

Step 2: Click on the ‘+’ icon which can be found on the upper left corner of the screen.

The phone will take you to the widgets menu and display the list of all the apps that can be added to the widgets screen. Make sure that you have launched the app on your device after the update for it to be listed here.

Step 3: Tap on the widget that you wish to add to your home screen.

Step 4: After selecting a widget, you will also be able to set a size for the widget by swiping left or right on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Add widget’ to add it to your home screen.

Step 6: Lastly, you can also go to your home screen and adjust the placement of the widget. To do so, just tap and hold on any of the widgets and move them around.

How to edit Smart Stacks?

Apart from setting widgets on the home screen, the new iOS 14 update allows iPhone users to stack widgets on top of each other. All you need to do is drag and drop a widget on top of the other. However, the smart stacks only work for same-sized widgets, meaning that every widget in a stack needs to be of the same size. Once you have created a smart stack, you can easily change the order by swiping them up or down the stack.

Image credits: iCrackUriDevice | YouTube