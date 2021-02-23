IOS 15 Facetime Screen Share: Screen Sharing On IPhone To Be Latest Upcoming Feature

Apple is constantly developing hardware and software for its devices. The latest major update to iOS was the iOS 14 update that brought a whole set of changes that changed the way iPhones and iPads have functioned over so many years. There were a few version updates that brought some new features to iOS 14 and also fixed certain bugs and issues. iOS 15 is along the way and it has learned how the world has been working and created new features keeping that in mind. Facetime screen share is one of the features that is coming to iOS 15 and users want to learn more about it.

Facetime Screen Share

Since the pandemic has hit, it has changed the way the world functions on a day-to-day basis. Many companies have opted out of working from offices and have completely embraced the work from home culture. Due to this many video conferencing applications have boomed as so many people conduct all their meetings and other work-related things from home.

One of the main features that separated Facetime from Zoom and other video conferencing applications is that there is no screen sharing on iPhone. Many users need to present what they have worked on and that is done through screen sharing. Through screen sharing, the users can show what they have been working on right from their laptop and other viewers can see exactly what’s on the presenter’s screen. The latest iOS 15 update plans to bring screen sharing on iPhone so that users can conduct their daily meetings through their inhouse Facetime application itself.

iOS 15 Features

Although the update is not out yet and won’t be until the next WWDC Conference, many people have started speculating the type of features that will come to the latest iOS update. Check out all the assumed iOS 15 Features below:

Change Default Apps

Lock Screen Widgets

Siri Update

Apple Maps Update

App Store Wish List

Translation Update

iPhones Getting iOS 15

Not all devices get all the latest updates, some are left behind when new updates come out. Check out all the iPhones that will be graced with iOS 15 below:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2020)

iPod touch (7th generation)

