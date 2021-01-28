IOS 14.4 Issues: Check Out The IOS 14.4 Bugs And Problems Here

iOS 14 has been out for quite a while; this new programming update was delivered with the uncovering of the new iPhones of 2020. iOS 14 was a critical programming update that carried some obvious changes to the UI of iPhones and iPads, for example, widgets, backtap application gallery, and much more. iOS 14 has additionally experienced progression version updates and it has arrived at iOS 14.4. Many users have inquired about iOS 14.4 issues.

iOS 14.4 issues

No update is perfect when it has just been released and it has to go through a series of changes and patches to make it better. iOS 14.4 is the latest version update for iOS 14. For the latest update, Apple has vaguely told the users the reason for this new version. Apple stated in their changelog that there was a security loophole in their previous update that could be exploited by users, this iOS 14.4 issue has been fixed in the latest update.

Even though iOS 14.4 is supposed to bring new fixes for problems, there are some iOS 14.4 problems that people have noticed. These iOS 14.4 bugs make people wonder whether they should update to the latest software or not. Check out the iOS 14.4 problems below:

UI Lag

Airplay issues

Downloading and Installing Update issue

Battery Drain

Touch ID/Face ID issue

Wifi issue

Bluetooth issue

All these are basic iOS 14.4 bugs and most of them can be resolved by restarting the iPhone or iPad. iOS 14.4 doesn’t just create issues, it solves them too. Check out the bug fixes by iOS 14.4:

iPhone 12 Pro image artifacts - HDR photos taken by some iPhone 12 Pro models could have visible image artifacts

Fitness widget - The Fitness widget was not displaying updated Activity data.

Delayed typing - A bug that could cause typing to be delayed and word suggestions not to appear in the keyboard.

Messages keyboard - A bug that could cause the incorrect language keyboard to appear in Messages.

CarPlay News app - Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay not to resume after being paused for spoken directions or for Siri.

Switch Control - Turning on the Switch Control feature in Accessibility could prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen.

Should you update to iOS 14.4?

Many users have asked the question, should you update to iOS 14.4, and the answer to this is yes, the user should urgently upgrade to iOS 14.4. The latest update patches a security loophole that could potentially allow a malicious app to exploit the users. Putting off this update will leave the users vulnerable to this issue, so the update should be made urgently. For most new updates users should wait for a while and understand the issues before performing the update, but waiting to update to iOS 14.4 would leave the user victim to an impending exploit, therefore they should update to the latest software instantly.

