Apple Maps Accident Reporting: Check Out The New Apple Maps Feature In IOS 14.5 Beta

Apple keeps thinking about the security and privacy of its users, be it in their phones or in their daily lives. They are now bringing a new feature to their Apple Maps application that will help people sail through the roads in a safer manner. This new feature has already been in other GPS applications such as Google Maps and Waze. Apple Maps Accident Reporting is a new feature and users want to learn more about it.

Also read: How To Transfer Playlist From Spotify To Apple Music? Know Details

Also read: Is Apple Buying Bitcoin After Tesla Invested $1.5 Billion? Read To Find Out

Apple Maps Accident Reporting

This is a new one for Apple but has been in the business for a long time. Waze got the feature first and Google Maps has had it since 2019. Accident reporting is a helpful feature for the people, as they get to know what kind of obstacles they will face in their path and can prepare themselves accordingly for it. This new feature hasn’t released publicly yet, but it is being tested on the iOS 14.5 Beta version.

iOS 14.5 Beta will be getting a lot more changes and one of them is the new accident reporting feature for Apple Maps. This new feature will not only provide the users with information about the incidents on the road, but also allow them to report any incidents they have witnessed. The passenger can use the new Report button and select the type of incident they have witnessed. They can also use Siri and say phrases like “there’s a speed trap here” or “there’s something on the road” to report the incident.

The new feature also works with Apple Car Play, the voice assistant will announce any incidents that have taken place on the path of the user while using Apple Car Play. Apple features are a little less compared to Google Play and Waze. These two applications have been using this feature for some time now and have worked out more options for the users. Apple’s accident reporting feature is still in the beta version and new features will come out soon after it is officially released.

These types of features have become a necessity, road safety is crucial. Driving on high-speed highways can be risky and the person may never know what kind of obstacle they might face on their way. The driver sometimes needs to make sudden movements in order to dodge the oncoming obstacles, which can sometimes lead to fatal situations. These accident reporting features can inform the drivers about the obstacles in their path and they can prepare themselves accordingly to avoid any accidental situations.

Also read: Apple's New MacBook Pro 2021 Release Date, Specifications And Price Details

Also read: Apple Watch 6 Black History Month Limited Edition On Sale; Know Details Here