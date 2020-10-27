IPhone 12 Pro Has Proven To Be Better Than Previous IPhones For Multitasking, Find Out

Concerns over iPhone 12 have skyrocketed ahead of the release of the iPhone. The price hikes have dropped the jaws of many Apple users, thanks to the technology company’s expensive legal battle with Qualcomm. Moreover, warning bells have also been ringing about the low quality and additional cost for Apple’s new MagSafe chargers. However, new tests have revealed one area where Apple's new iPhones will destroy its competitors such as Samsung. Read on to find out.

YouTuber reveals iPhone 12’s stunning features

Popular YouTuber Filip Koroy (aka EverythingApplePro) has revealed the iPhone 12 Pro delivers stunning real-world speed improvements. In fact, the iPhone 12 Pro has been updated with the ability to multi-task. Not only has the iPhone 12’s ability to multitask range demolished the previous iPhones, but it has also wiped out the one long-standing advantage Apple’s rival Android phones held over the iPhones.

Explaining this further in his video, Koroy opens a large number of apps before reopening each app in order, this is a popular test because it mimics real-world usage of the iPhones. iPhone users will be bewildered to know that iPhone 12 completes the test in a remarkable 2 mins 49 seconds, compared to over 4 minutes from both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone XS. Explaining why this happens, Koroy credits this to Apple’s impressive A14 Bionic chipset but also states that the unsung hero here is the RAM. The iPhone 12 Pro is the first iPhone to come with 6GB RAM, hence this enables the phone to hold all apps in memory without reloading.

Koryo states, “Every single application that I opened after running a 4K video export was still preloaded in the background. I have never seen this on an iPhone. This is new. Apple has finally fixed the multitasking issue on the iPhone.”

Why did the previous iPhones take long to reload?

In the past, it was Apple’s decision to fit iPhones with 2-4GB RAM that made iPhones lose to Android rivals. This was because they couldn’t hold many apps in memory, which caused lengthy reload times. This even cancelled out the big performance gains Apple’s A-Series chips had held over Android phones, in terms of raw speed.

iPhone 12 pro price: How much does iPhone 12 pro cost?

India

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB variant in costs ₹ 1,19,900

iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB variant costs ₹ 1,29,900

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB variant costs ₹ 1,49,900.

Dubai

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB variant in costs ₹ 84,000, which is 4,181.99 Dirham.

United States

iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999

iPhone 12 pro shipping date

Apple's website has revealed that iPhone 12 Pro models are shipping in the United States between November 13 and 20. The iPhone 12 is shipping between November 2 and 4. The iPad Air is shipping sometime between November 12 and 18.4 days ago. The iPhone 12 has already sold out in the USA.

