IPhone 12 Release Date Leaked, IPhone Launch Expcted To Be In October

As per the recent leaks, iPhone 12 is going to be released in the international market soon. The speculations regarding the launch of the product have been circulating for a very long time. After the Apple CFO Luca Maestri revealed that the smartphone series would not be released in September 2020, the iPhone 12 release date became a mystery for many.

iPhone 12 release date (leaked)

A new report reveals that the iPhone 12 release date is booked for October 2020. A well known Apple tipster Jon Prosser has listed down the release dates for iPhone 12, speculated iPad and Apple Watch in his Twitter post. He also mentioned that he had never gotten a product announcement date wrong. However, the iPhone 12 leaks are not yet officially confirmed by Apple Inc.

When does iPhone 12 come out?

According to what Prosser said, Apple will most likely keep the iPhone 12 launch event on October 12, 2020. He also mentioned that the pre-orders for the new iPhone will start right after a week of the launch event. Jon Prosser reportedly revealed that the iPhone 12 would be announced on October 12 while the shipping would start from October 12. In his post, he also claimed that the iPhone 12 Pro devices would go on sale somewhere in November.

Apart from the iPhone 12 release date, Jon Prosser revealed the launch date of other Apple products such as Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple iPad. The iPhone 12 leaks by Prosser say that the products would be launched on September 12. However, he claims that the American organisation will not hold any special launch event for the iPad and Apple Watch and the launch would be announced simply via press release. The leaker also claimed that he ha always predicted all the announcement dates right by sharing his previous predictions. As per Prosser, he got the launch dates of iPad Pro, iPhone SE, MacBook Pro and iMac right. Apple is expected to launch Apple MacBook, Apple iPad, Apple Glass, Apple Power along with the iPhone 12 series this year.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

- Via press release

- Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

- Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

- Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Reminder: though my overall track record is around 80%, I’ve never actually gotten a product announcement date wrong...



iPad Pro

iPhone SE

MacBook Pro

iMac



Curious to see how these dates pan out. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 13, 2020

