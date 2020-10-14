IPhone 12 Pro Released: Learn About IPhone 12 Pro Release Date, Price And Features

Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event saw the launch of new iPhones for 2020. The iPhone 12 Pro has been on everyone’s mind since the iPhone 11 Pro released. The anticipation only grew higher when the release of the new iPhones was delayed. For the first time, the new iPhones weren’t released during Apple’s September event.

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro has been unveiled and is looking to make great strides in the highly competitive smartphone world.

iPhone 12 Pro release date and price

The iPhone 12 Pro will be available for Pre-order from the 6th of November and will be available for purchase on the 13th of November. The iPhone 12 Pro price will be starting from $999 and will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB as storage capacities.

iPhone 12 Pro Features

Professional Camera Setup

Apple has gone all out for the camera set up for the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro will feature a triple-lens system. The first is a 12 MP Ultra Wide lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5-element lens, 13mm Focal length, and a 120-degree field of view. The second is a 12 MP wide lens with an f/1.6 aperture, a new 7-element lens, 26mm Focal Length, Optical Image Stabilization, 27% improved low light, and 100% Focus Pixels. The third and final is a 12MP Telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture, 6-element lens, 52mm Focal length, 4X Optical zoom range, Optical Image Stabilization, and Focus Pixels.

On top of this elaborate setup, Apple has also provided significant software upgrades to the camera. Apple ProRAW and Smart HDR will use the help of Deep Fusion to create stunning images. The iPhone 12 Pro will also be the first phone to feature 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision. Users can capture, edit, and share directly in Dolby Vision with the help of the in-house camera application.

LiDAR Scanner

The iPhone 12 pro will feature a LiDAR scanner. LiDAR stands for Light Detection and Ranging. This new sensor helps the iPhone to understand the world and create precise scans for it. It helps in providing instant Augmented Reality which can be a very helpful feature. The LiDAR sensor will also help in the focus of the camera.

Beautiful and Strong new display

The iPhone 12 Pro has a stunning new 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display. The Super Retina XDR display features a 2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio, 2778x1284 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, and 458ppi. The iPhone 12 pro will also feature ceramic shields that will make it 4 times more durable than the previous generation iPhones.

Ultra-Fast A14 Bionic

The latest iPhones will feature the A14 Bionic chipset. The A14 Bionic is a 5nm Transistor which is the first in any smartphone. It has a 6-Core CPU which is 50% faster in performance from any other smartphone and a 4-Core GPU which is also faster than any other smartphone chip. The A14 Bionic also features the best machine learning in any smartphone. It has a 16-Core neural engine which can perform 11 trillion operations per second.'

Super Fast 5G

This may be the best feature that Apple has featured in the latest iPhones. Apple has introduced 5G in all the new iPhones that have been unveiled in the event. 5G will provide radically fast speeds for users to download, stream, upload, and share. Apple has partnered up with Verizon to put in the 5G Ultra Wideband in the latest iPhones. 5G will be advanced and will provide high speeds in dense areas too. Download speed at ideal conditions has been estimated to be 4GBPS and upload speed at 200mbps.

Magnetic iPhone 12 Pro

Apple is bringing Magsafe to the iPhone 12 Pro. Magsafe is an intelligent system of magnets designed to add a new accessibility option to the new iPhones. MagSafe helps the user to directly snap the magnetic accessories to the back of the new iPhones. This feature will also extend to the wireless charging system to provide a faster and more efficient wireless charging for the iPhone 12 Pro. Magsafe will work even with cases on. It will also allow third-party developers to create brand new accessories for the iPhone 12 Pro with the help of this feature.

Eco-Friendly Apple

Apple has stated that they will become a 100% carbon neutral company by 2030 and are taking necessary actions to make this a possibility. The Brand new iPhones will be shipped without the lighting earphones and the wall adapter. The iPhone 12 Pro will be shipped with USB-C to lightning cable which will enable fast charging.

iPhone 12 Pro Colours

The brand new iPhone 12 Pro will be made up of premium materials. The iPhone 12 Pro will come in 4 new color options, these are:

Elegant Silver

Dark Graphite

Bright Gold

Pacific Blue

