IPhone 12 Unveiled: Learn More About IPhone 12 Release Date, Price And Features

Apple kicked off its live unveil of the new iPhones for the year 2020. Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event has started off by showing magnificent sights of the Apple Park. This event has been highly anticipated by Apple fans over the world. The iPhone 12 had generated a vast amount of hype prerelease. Leakers were going crazy trying to figure out what the iPhone 12 will turn out to be. Apple has just released the iPhone 12 and it looks absolutely stunning.

Also read: IPhone 12 Pro Max: Release Date, Price, Features, And Colours; Read Here

iPhone 12 release date and price

The iPhone 12 will be available for Pre-order from the 16th of October and will be available for purchase on the 23rd of October. The iPhone 12 price will be starting from $799 and will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB as storage capacities.

Also read: IPhone Glitch Problems? A Step-by-step Guide To Fix The IPhone Screen Glitch

iPhone 12 features

Super Fast 5G

This may be the best feature that Apple has featured in the iPhone 12. Apple has introduced 5G in all the new iPhones that have been unveiled in the event. 5G will provide radically fast speeds for users to download, stream, upload and share. Apple has partnered up with Verizon to put in the 5G Ultra Wideband in the latest iPhones. 5G will be advanced and will provide high speeds in dense areas too. Download speed at ideal conditions has been estimated to be 4GBPS and upload speed at 200mbps.

Stunning and Strong Display Display

The iPhone 12 will feature a Super Retina XDR display. This will make the visuals on the screen even more beautiful. The iPhone 12 will also feature ceramic shields that will make it 4 times more durable than the previous generation iPhones

Blazing Fast A14 Bionic

The latest iPhones will feature the A14 Bionic chipset. The A14 Bionic is a 5nm Transistor which is the first in any smartphone. It has a 6-Core CPU which is 50% faster in performance from any other smartphone and a 4-Core GPU which is also faster than any other smartphone chip. The A 14 also features the best machine learning in any smartphone. It has a 16-Core neural engine which can perform 11 trillion operations per second.

Professional Gaming

The New iPhone 12 will feature console-level gaming. A demo of League of Legends Wild Rift by riot games in the apple event showed the performance capability of the new iPhone 12. iPhone 12 will provide amazing and details and extremely fluid gameplay experience.

Powerful Camera

A new and improved dual camera set up has made its way to the iPhone 12. The first is a 12 MP Ultra Wide lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5-element lens, 13mm Focal length and a 120-degree field of view. The second is a 12 MP wide lens with an f/1.6 aperture, a new 7-element lens, 26mm Focal Length, Optical Image Stabilization and 100% Focus Pixels. The new cameras will come in with Smart HDR 3 and Computational Photography to make the photographs much better. The camera of the iPhone 12 will feature a better and faster night mode.

Magnetic iPhone 12

Apple is bringing Magsafe to the iPhone 12. Magsafe is an intelligent system of magnets designed to add a new accessibility option the new iPhones. MagSafe helps the user to directly snap the magnetic accessories to the back of the new iPhones. This feature will also extend to the wireless charging system to provide a faster and more efficient wireless charging for the iPhone 12. Magsafe will work even with cases on. It will also allow third-party developers to create brand new accessories for the iPhone 12 with the help of this feature.

Eco-Friendly Apple

Apple has stated that they will become a 100% carbon neutral company by 2030 and are taking necessary actions to make this a possibility. The Brand new iPhones will be shipped without the lighting earphones and the wall adapter. The iPhone 12 will be shipped with USB-C to lightning cable which will enable fast charging.

iPhone 12 Colours

The brand new iPhone 12 will be available for purchase in 5 colour options. These colour options are:

Black

White

Product Red

Green

Blue

Also read: IPadOS 14 Tips And Tricks That You Must Check Out Right Away

Also read: How To Make Apps Transparent On IOS 14? A Complete Guide For IOS 14 Transparent Icons

Images source: Screenshots from Apple.com

Promo Image source: Screenshot from Apple.com