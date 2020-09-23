IPadOS 14 Tips And Tricks That You Must Check Out Right Away

iPadOS 14 was released alongside iOS 14 in Apple’s Time Flies event. Apple unveiled several software upgrades in their event and WatchOS 7 and TVOS 14 were amongst them too. iPadOS 14 is a version of iOS 14 but catered towards iPads. Users can find some helpful tips and tricks here to help them get around iPadOS 14 a lot better.

iPadOS 14 Tips and Tricks:

Edit Homescreen from anywhere

Users can now put their applications into jiggle mode from anywhere on the screen. Users don’t have to long-press on an application to edit the home screen, they can just hold their finger down on any empty space and the home screen should go into edit mode. This feature works with the Today view too.

No typing; only writing

Apple has made its handwriting analysis break all records. The technology is so superior that users can now write instead of typing in any field that requires text to be fed in. The Apple Pencil goes along with the iPadOS 14 like a hand in a glove.

Privacy and Security Updates

iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 have given major attention to privacy and security updates. They want the users to be informed when their privacy could face a potential risk. iPadOS 14 ensures this by notifying the users when the mic or camera of the iPad is in use by any of the applications. It displays a small green dot in the top center of the screen to show that the camera is in use and a small orange dot to show that the mic is in use. Users can swipe the control center down to see which application exactly is using the mic or the camera.

Scribble Gestures

Apple has also introduced scribble gestures as a feature in iPadOS 14. These gestures can be used while editing text. The gestures are:

Scratch: delete words.

Circle: select words, phrases, or paragraphs.

Slice: create or remove spaces.

Translate in Safari

The translate application not making it into iPadOS 14 and was exclusive for iOS 14 was quite surprising. However, individuals can now use a translate button on Safari to translate websites in different languages.

Pinning Conversations in iMessage

iMessage has finally received the pin update. Users can now pin the conversations that they feel require the most attention to the top. This action can be performed by swiping right on the conversation you want to pin and pressing the yellow pin icon to pin it on the top.

The use of widgets on the home screen

Widgets are finally available for the iPad and iPhone home screen. There are a variety of widgets an individual can use to make their experience in iPadOS 14 faster. Some of the important widgets include Battery life, Photos, Maps, and more. These widgets can be placed amidst the application and are quite handy. For now, only first-party applications have their own widgets, but hopefully, third-party applications will be coming up with their widgets soon.

Removal of Applications from the home screen

iPadOS 14 allows the user to remove applications from the home screen without the need of deleting them. These applications can still be accessed through the search bar and widgets. The removal of these applications will be helpful for the user to reduce clutter in their home screen.

Removal of Pages from the Home Screen

Not just applications, whole pages can now be removed thanks to iPadOS 14. These pages can be removed or added with just the tap of a button. Individuals can use this feature to keep their distractions hidden or to just keep the applications they need at the moment in focus.

Application Gallery

This is the new feature added in iPadOS 14 that helps in the removal of applications and pages without the need of deleting any content. The application Gallery will show the individual all the applications in the device either in smart folders or as a list. These folders can then be segregated into categories according to the tastes and preferences of the individual. This feature helps to all easy accessibility.

Siri gets a much-required update

Siri has undergone a complete design rehaul. Siri just takes up a tiny portion of the screen now compared to taking the whole screen real estate in the previous versions. Siri has also been made a lot more intelligent and can now fetch answers from the web directly.

No more full-screen calls

This is one of the features of iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 that has been appreciated by all. Earlier, if a user received a call, the entire screen would be taken up by that call and the user would have to either pick up or hang up the call to move ahead. If they were playing a game or watching a movie, they would be moved away completely from that screen. This caused a lot of annoyance amongst the users. But iOS 14 has now made incoming calls as just banners that will be visible on top of the display and users can continue with their work and the call would ring in the background.

