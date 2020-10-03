Apple Accidentally Reveals Details About IPhone 12 Before Its Release, Find Out

The American multinational technology company Apple has been using a mysterious launch strategy for its iPhone 12 range. It looks as though this new strategy is working in Apple’s favour as it has attracted a lot of attention among consumers. However, in the latest development, Apple accidentally revealed a new release detail about the iPhone 12. Read on to find out.

iPhone 12 Release details

The release detail was spotted by MacRumors, a popular blog on Apple products. It revealed that Apple had included wording in its new iOS 14.2 beta which confirms that it will not bundle EarPods with its upcoming iPhones. This means that iPhone 12 will not contain the complementary Apple EarPods.

The blog further mentions that one of the major reasons behind this decision by Apple may be increasing popularity AirPods. Many people will applaud the technology giants move, which reportedly is aimed at helping the environment. Millions of Apple users often leave the earphone unused, in the box. However, there is a catch to this new move by Apple.

The blog further stated that Apple will also be removing its complimentary wall charger, which usually comes along with the phone. While describing this discovery MacRumors pointed out that in iOS 14 and earlier versions of iOS, Apple has mentioned about reducing exposure to radiofrequency energy by using the ‘supplied headphones.’ But in iOS 14.2, the word “supplied” has been removed. This change might look subtle and the environmental benefits indisputable, but it seems like there might be more to this decision than meets the eye. The blog states that this move could lead to a further expansion of the AirPods range by Apple and also a new magnetic wireless charging accessory may be deemed opportunistic.

iPhone 12 Release date

When does iPhone 12 come out?

Apple had held a September virtual event which focused on the new Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE and iPads instead. Hence, the announcement date for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Max and possible 12 Pro Max remains mysteriously unclear. However, CNET has guessed that it might come out by Oct. 13 or 14.

MacRumors also predicted that Apple will the releasing iPhone 12 mini in its iPhone 12 range which would have a screen of 5.4 inches. Reportedly, iPhone 12 would have a screen as big as 6.1 inches. Similarly, iPhone 12 Pro would have a 6.1-inch screen as well. On the other hand, iPhone Pro Max would have a screen size of 6.7 inches.

