IPhone 12 Mini To Cost $700 But Shall Not Have 5G Connectivity: Reports

Speculations around Apple iPhone's latest models have been doing the round on the internet for quite some time now. The speculations around the price of the iPhone have always been a great deal of concern for the people. Another piece of information has revealed the speculated price of the iPhone 12 Mini and a specific feature of the phone.

iPhone 12 mini price

Gizchina reported that The Wall Street Journal analyst, Tom Forte has said that iPhone 12 Mini shall not have 5G connectivity. Reportedly, the analyst further told the portal that the product will be priced at $700 which when converted to INR, is over Rs 51,000. According to the media portal, iPhone 12 Mini is the only phone model in the iPhone 12 series which shall not support 5G connectivity.

Reportedly, the Apple iPhone 12 having 5G connectivity will be priced at $1000. On the other hand, according to the reports in the media portal, iPhone 12 Pro will cost $100 more than iPhone 12 even though they are likely to get the same screen diagonal of 6.1 inches. iPhone Pro Max will be priced between $1200-$1300.

What is the iPhone 12 mini screen size?

According to leaks in MacRumours, the size of the screen of the iPhone 12 mini would have a screen of 5.4 inches. Reportedly, iPhone 12 would have a screen as big as 6.1 inches. Similarly, iPhone 12 Pro would have a 6.1-inch screen as well. On the other hand, iPhone Pro Max would have a screen size of 6.7 inches.

iPhone 12 mini would be the first iPhone to have a “mini” in the name. Otherwise, Apple has used “mini” only for iPad mini and Mac mini and iPod mini. The iPhone mini would be smaller than 2019’s iPhone model, which was iPhone 11 Pro and had a screen of 5.8 inches.

Why was there a delay?

In July, The Verge had reported that Apple had confirmed that iPhones shall not arrive in September this year. Moreover, the portal had also reported that iPhones won’t be shipped until October of this year. This delay is probably because of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Bloomberg had reported in July that Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook had told them that the company has asked U.S. office employees to return to work early in 2021.

