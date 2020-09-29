Billie Eilish's Documentary To Release In Theaters In US And On Apple TV In February 2021

Apple TV+ is all set to release its highly anticipated documentary about Grammy award winner Billie Eilish. The documentary, based on the singer and songwriter's journey to success, will be releasing in February 2021. According to reports by Hollywood Reporter, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry will be premiering in theatres as well as on Apple TV Plus by next year.

Billie Eilish's documentary on Apple TV is directed by RJ Cutler, who is best known for the documentary of singer John Belushi. The upcoming documentary will be produced by Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media. Billie Eilish announced this news with her fans on Twitter, who seemed to be very excited about the news.

The documentary film about Billie Eilish, titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” and directed by RJ Cutler, will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021. pic.twitter.com/eSMzYE7Jhz — billie eilish (@billieeilish) September 28, 2020

Billie Eilish's documentary will follow her success story which will inspire people to do something good with their lives. The documentary will strive to explore different aspects of the musician’s life and how she went on to become a successful singer. So far, Billie Eilish has won five Grammy Awards and several other accolades. She is the youngest person and the second person to win four main Grammy categories- Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the year.

Billie Eilish released her song My Future which her brother Finnaes O’Connell had produced. He often helps her write some of her songs as well as produce them. According to reports by The Indian Wire, Billie Eilish said that she wrote the song at the very beginning of quarantine. She added that the song is very special and personal to her. She admitted that at the time she wrote the song, it was exactly where her head was- hopeful, excited and a crazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has also recorded a title track for a James Bond film No Time To Die. The song has already created a frenzy amongst her fans. The film was expected to release in April but has been delayed due to Covid-19.

