Fortnite Versus Apple Case: Know All About Epic Vs Apple Court Hearing

The long-standing confrontation between Apple and Fortnite wages on. The two companies have been battling it out in court since August, and this has created huge hostility between the two brands. The case began when Epic decided that they can fit in their own purchasing system and wouldn’t use Apple proprietary in-app payment system.

Fortnite vs Apple conflict

Fortnite has been one of the top used applications in both the Apple app store and the Google Play store. Both companies have decided to get rid of Fortnite from their app stores as they have observed a breach in the antitrust laws by Fortnite. Apple has some quid pro quos to its in-app purchases system. Every in-app purchase made, puts 30% commission to Apple. Fortnite decided that they could maneuver around this system and introduce their own unauthorized payment system to skip the 30% commission. Apple caught hold of this and removed the application from its app store.

Epic vs Apple court hearing latest news

A hearing between the two was held in a California court and was presided over by a judge. The Judge has decided that the conclusion to this case needs a trial. The judge has also mentioned that a jury presiding over the hearing would be advisable. The hearing will not be taking place until July 2021. Epic’s injunction of temporarily putting Fortnite back on the app store and keeping the profits from the application in escrow is still in question.

Epic wants Fortnite to be on the app store temporarily at least until the trials decide the conclusion of the case. Epic has made statements where they say that the commission that Apple is charging is extreme and it violates the Sherman Anti-Trust act. To this, Apple retorted that distributing services through multiple channels and charging a commission is not an illegal practice. They also said that these charges help other expenses, such as maintaining user privacy.

Epic and Apple getting slanderous

It is reported that this is a very high-profile case and could lead to some serious changes. If the case is ruled in Epic’s favor, every app store is going to go through some serious changes and monopolistic practices should come to a sudden end. If the case is ruled in Apple’s favor, then it could lead to the termination of Epic’s Developer credentials and also answers the question if app stores can block 3rd party applications or not.

Promo image source: Apple Twitter Handle | Promo image source: Fortnite Twitter handle