IPhone Glitch Problems? A Step-by-step Guide To Fix The IPhone Screen Glitch

The iPhone glitch has been one fo the most talked about topics amongst the tech community lately. iPhone glitch is also trending on social media with a number of Tweets about the same. This is not a huge issue and can be easily fixed by following these steps. Read more to know about the iPhone screen glitch and how to fix it.

How to fix your iPhone screen glitch?

Step 1: Hard reset your phone. To abruptly turn off the iPhone and switch it back on might fix some software crashes.

For iPhone 8 and newer models- volume up button, then press and release the volume down button. Then hold down the side button till the Apple logo appears on the screen. For iPhone 7 and 7 Plus- Press and hold the volume down button and the power button together till the Apple logo appears on the screen. For iPhone SE, iPhone 6, & Earlier models- Press and hold the power button and the Home button together until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

Step 2: If the hard reset did not work, the try and switch off the Auto-Brightness feature. This might be a small issue that could get fixed easily. Just follow these steps to turn off the Auto-Brightness feature.

Open Settings Open Accessibility Select Display & Text Size Then switch off Auto-Brightness

Step 3: This might fix your home screen glitch issue. But if you are facing the iPhone glitch on a specific application, then uninstall the application from your phone. Download it again from Apple App Store.

Fan reactions on iPhone screen glitch

A number of fans have written bout the iPhone screen glitch on their Twitter account. Similarly, a fan commented, “I just got ios 14, and coincidentally I got a glitch where my touch screen doesn't work, which is funny because of my iPhone SE. a) has never had a glitch before b) was working perfectly before I started the update”. Another fan commented, “Has anyone else’s iPhone screen started to glitch out?? It barely senses when I click on things and will freeze on me randomly. I can hardly type with it too like I won’t let me click on certain letters so I’ve resorted to using my work phone bc of it lol” Here are some other fan reactions about iPhone screen glitch.

