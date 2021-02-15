IPhone 13 Leaks: Screen Upgrades Made For A Better Battery Performance

Apple has been one of the top brands when it comes to smartphones. The makers are currently working on a next generation of their phones known as iPhone 13 but there are no official announcements about it. But there are some iPhone 13 leaks that have surfaced on the internet. To help you guys, we have managed to gather all the information we could about it. Read more about iPhone leaks.

A Youtube video has surfaced on the internet with some interesting news about the upcoming iPhone 13. The video has been uploaded by Max Weinbach and on his channel, EverythingApplePro EAP. The video claims that the new iPhone 13 might light up portions of the screen for a brief time to show the notifications. This will help to conserve battery by not lighting up the entire panel every time. This iPhone 13 leak indicates that the makers have been trying to upgrade their display technology for the next generation iPhone 13. Apart from this, a popular number of people in the tech community are saying that the iPhone 13 is going to get a 120Hz refresh rate panel. Apparently, LTPO technology is going to be used to get such a high refresh rate panel. It is also possible that iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max might be the models that could get a 120Hz display.

A new iPhone 13 leak has been posted by MacOtakara website has talked about the design of the upcoming devices. According to the report, the iPhone 13 lineup is going to stick with the same design as the iPhone 12 that includes the bezels and flat edges. But apart from that, only the thickness is going to be different from the previous generation iPhones. The iPhone 13 might just be 0.26mm thicker. This could be because of any new update like more battery life or the rear camera setup tweak.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has managed to come up with some predictions about the cameras in the iPhone 13 and all upcoming iPhone models that may arrive in 2022. As per the analyst, a lot of improvements are going to be made to the main camera of the 2021 and 2022 iPhones (tipped as iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series). And for iPhone 13, Apple might just bring in a new improved ultra-wide sensor, and add an extremely advanced telephoto camera. iPhone 13 release date has still not been relieved by the makers.

