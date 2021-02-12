Apple Music Not Working? Here's A Couple Of Techniques You Can Use To Fix This Issue

Apple has been one of the most popular tech brands of the generation. Its popularity has spread all over the globe making it one of the most successful companies of all time. But recently, Apple users have recently been complaining about a number of things related to its services. One of their popular services, Apple Music has not been functioning properly and users have taken to the internet to speak about it. Read more about Apple music not loading.

How to fix Apple music Browse?

The users have recently been complaining about issues like Apple music not loading and Apple music not loading albums. There seems to be a small bug with this app that could be fixed with a minor update from Apple. Apart from that, if you are still facing this problem, then don’t worry. We have got you covered with some out Apple guide that could fix your issues like Apple music not loading and Apple music not loading albums. We have also attached a video uploaded by a popular tech Yoututber that might also solve your issues. So without any further delay, let’s see how to fix the issue of Apple music not loading.

Restart your device

Try and switch off the high-quality streaming

Try and switch off LTE and/or Cellular Data options. Use a WiFi and restart

Refresh your internet connection

If problem is faces by one particular song, then delete and save it again

Delete any other music apps installed i your phone

Reset the network’s settings

Try deleting the Apple Music app and reinstall it

Factory reset and Restore iPhone using iTunes

More about Apple

Apart from this, A new iPhone 13 leak has been posted by MacOtakara website which has talked about the design of the upcoming devices. According to the report, the iPhone 13 lineup is going to stick with the same design as the iPhone 12 that is including the bezels and flat edges. But apart from that, only the thickness is going to be different from the previous generation iPhones. The iPhone 13 might just be 0.26mm thicker. This could be because of any new update like more battery life or the rear camera setup tweak. Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has managed to come up with some predictions about the cameras in the iPhone 13 and all upcoming iPhone models that may arrive in 2022. As per the analyst, a lot of improvements are going to be made to the main camera of the 2021 and 2022 iPhones (tipped as iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series).

