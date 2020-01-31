Jio Call Divert Deactivation: How To Deactivate Call Forwarding In Jio?

Call forwarding is a cellular service that lets you transfer the incoming phone calls to another cell phone/telephone number where the desired party is available to speak to you. However, many instances have occurred where the service has been active on newly purchased SIM cards or cell phones and has caused an unwanted transfer of phone calls. If you are a Jio SIM holder, and are facing similar issues or want to disable the service, here is the step-by-step process on how to deactivate call forwarding in Jio:

How to deactivate call forwarding in Jio?

Two methods can help you disable call forwarding for you Jio connections. The first process includes using the settings and the call forwarding service/feature off. The second technique uses the Jio call divert deactivation number to turn off the service for your connection. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to cancel call forwarding in Jio:

How to deactivate call forwarding in Jio? (System Settings)

Locate and open the system settings of your feature/smartphone.

Locate the ‘Apps’ settings from the settings menu

Open the Apps settings and locate ‘System app settings.’

Then find ‘Call settings’ in the system app settings and open it

Then look for the ‘Call Forwarding’ option and open it

Here you will find all the Call forwarding options, and you can enable or disable call forwarding from here.

What if I do not find the call forwarding settings in my device?

There might be a possibility that your device’s call forwarding settings might not be in the same location as mentioned above. In such a case, try searching for call forwarding settings through the search settings option. If you do not find the call forwarding settings in the search results, then the settings might not have been provided by the device manufacturer. In case of absence of ‘Call forwarding’ settings on your device, you can use the USSD codes to cancel call forwarding for your Jio connections.

How to deactivate call forwarding in Jio? (Jio call divert deactivation number)

Open the dialer on your cell phone

Dial the Jio call divert deactivation number (USSD code)

Follow the steps shown on the screen

What is the Jio call divert deactivation number?

Jio offers five USSD codes that can be dialled up to enable or disable call forwarding on the Jio connection. These USSD codes have different uses and parameters to enable or disable call forwarding on your phone. Here is a list of all the Jio call divert activation and deactivation numbers that have been listed on the official website of Reliance Jio:

Call Forwarding Unconditional - *402 Call Forwarding – no answer - *404 Call Forwarding – busy - *406 Call Conditional Call Forwarding – not reachable - *410 All Forwarding - *413

How does Call Forwarding work?

Call forwarding is a service that diverts all the calls that you receive on the number you have availed the service for to another destination. While you are activating call forwarding for your connection, you also have to provide the destination phone/mobile number on which you wish to receive your calls. Once the process is complete, all your calls are diverted to the number you have provided as the forwarding destination.

