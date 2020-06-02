Jio Free Data Of 2GB Has Been Given To Some Users; Why Is Jio Offering Free Data?

Indian Telecom company 'Reliance Jio' is offering free extra 2GB data to some of its users. Jio offered free 2GB data to some of its users previously in April of 2020. In June 2020 the Jio free data offer seems to be back and available to select customers again. The news broke when some users posted about it on a tech portal following which few more users reported receiving the Jio free data. In April, 2020 the Indian telecom company had rolled out a similar offer wherein 2GB daily free data was offered to some select users with a validity of four days.

These select users have received the free data on top of their existing plans. For instance, if a user has active on Jio recharge that gives them 3GB data per day, they got an additional 2GB on top of their daily data. This means that these select users used 5GB of data per day for five consecutive days. If you are a Jio user you can head to MyJio app and click on My Plans to check if you have received the free 2GB data too.

Jio is currently giving out free data with 5 days validity



A few users report of receiving the additional data benefit



Jio is offering 2GB of daily high speed data to users pic.twitter.com/t0OsOhqsBk — Madhu (@iammadhutech) June 2, 2020

Jio 2GB per day free data credited in many Accounts



Go to My Jio < Click on 3 lines < My plans



👉 User Specific Check in your account pic.twitter.com/vs1g0bsnex — Bigkart Deal 🇮🇳 #StayHome (@BigkartDeal) March 28, 2020

ALSO READ | Jio Phone To Get WhatsApp Status Update; Device's 'Gold Master' Stage Proves The Same

ALSO READ | JioMart App Meets WhatsApp: Learn How To Use WhatsApp To Place Orders On JioMart

Why some users are getting the Jio's free data?

Some tech portals have predicted that Jio may be offering this additional data as a free surprise to its customers to ease their days amidst the COVID 19 lockdown. But it is undeniable that Jio’s free data plan will motivate a lot of users of other telecom brands to switch to Jio. Some users might prefer to get it as an additional sim to avail of the benefits of such Jio plans. Ever since the lockdown was imposed Jio came up with many work from home plans for its users. Jio recently introduced some new plans and made changes to some of the existing prepaid plans.

ALSO READ | JioMart Jobs And Various Vacancies Available For Jio Job Seekers

What are some ongoing Jio offers today?

Jio plans now include their new work from home 4G vouchers now. This Jio recharge was rolled out amidst the COVID 19 lockdown to benefit people working remotely. Initially, these Jio plans didn’t come with a validity period. It depended solely on the validity of users existing prepaid plans. But recently these Jio recharge options were updated and now the packs come with a 30-day validity.

These work from home, Jio recharge plan options will now have a validity of 30 days even if the validity of the existing plan of a user finishes. The Jio 4G vouchers announced were Rs 151, Rs 201, and Rs 251. The Rs 151 top-up plan now offers a total of 30GB data, the Rs 201 will offer a total of 40GB data whereas the Rs 251 data plan offers a total of 50GB data. Jio recharge can be done with cheaper voucher plans costing Rs 11, Rs 21 as well.

ALSO READ | Reliance Plans For An Overseas Listing Of Jio Platforms, Suggests Reports

Jio offers today also include a yearly plan costing Rs 2,399. This Jio recharge plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 fair usage policy minutes of calling to other networks. It also provides 100 SMS’s per day and carries a validity of 365 days. The plan includes a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.