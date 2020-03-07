Reliance Jio Plans To Hike Data Prices From Rs 15 To Rs 20 Per GB Of Data

Most of the major telecom providers like Reliance, Airtel and Vodafone Idea had implemented tariff hikes during December last year which was a bit shocking, although it wasn’t a massive one. Now, it appears that Reliance Jio isn’t quite done as the company is set to raise its tariff prices yet again.

Reliance Jio has recently revealed that it has decided to hike the data prices to Rs 20 per GB, which costs Rs 15 per GB right now. The company has also suggested to the Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) that the increase in data pricing will be a gradual one and would continue to rise over the course of six months.

Reliance Jio has even requested TRAI to set a floor price for data connections. According to a recent report from ET, the company wants this minimum floor price to be increased to Rs 20 per GB in a few tranches so it does not come as a shock to users.

What brings the need for a sudden increase in data pricing?

For the unversed, the Indian telecom sector is in a fairly bad shape. While Reliance Jio still reports a decent amount of net earnings, telecom operators like Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have been struggling for survival amidst paying their heavy dues of Rs 53,000 crores and Rs 36,000 crores respectively.

Reliance Jio has also stated that the revision in floor prices will help the distressed telecom sector in the country. The company has also advised that the revision in data pricing should be applicable across both the individual and corporate segments.

Reliance Jio will continue to be the cheapest tariff provider in the country with its 4G data speeds after the increase in prices; however, it is worth mentioning that it still charges its customers 60 paise per minute for calls to other networks, which companies like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea do not.

Image credits: Reliance Jio