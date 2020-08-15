Best Phones Under 15000: List Of The 7 Best Non-Chinese Smartphones

Smartphones have become an integral part of our day to day life. Where these handy gadgets have made our lives simple, having the latest versions help us complete some of the major day-to-day tasks. On this occasion of Independence day, many people gift themselves or their loved ones with great smartphone devices of various compatibility.

Many have also started boycotting Chinese products and are choosing smartphones of other brands. This is the reason why we have brought you a list of some of the best phones under 15000 that you can buy right now. This list of smartphones does not contain any Chinese brand and you can make your choice freely. Here is a list of best phones under 15000.

List of best phones under Rs 15000 (Amazon India Price)

Samsung Galaxy M21

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Midnight Blue

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 64 GB Storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 13,999

Nokia 3.2

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Steel

RAM - 3 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 32GB Storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 11,599

Panasonic Eluga I8

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Black

RAM - 3 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 32 GB Storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 8,490

Samsung Galaxy M11

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Black

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 64 GB Storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 12,998

(Renewed) Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 ZB601KL-4H006IN



Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Grey

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 64 GB Storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 10,999

Micromax iOne Notch

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Black

RAM - 2 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 16 GB storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 6,999

LG W10

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Smoky Gray

RAM - 3 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 32 GB Storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 9,999

