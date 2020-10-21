Fossil Gen 4 Vs Gen 5: Which Smartwatch Is Better For You? Read

Smartwatches have proven to be one of the greatest innovations in recent times by humanity. The evolved sets of smartwatches help us track our fitness, listen to music and much more. Nevertheless, out of several fan favourites, two smartwatches of Fossil have intrigued quite a lot of buyers. This is the reason why many people are wondering about Fossil Gen 4 and Fossil Gen 4, and which one is better. If you are wondering about Fossil Gen 4 vs Gen 5, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Fossil Gen 4 vs Gen 5
Fossil Gen 4 specifications and features
- SKU: FTW4015
- Notifications: Alarm Clock, App Alerts, Calendar Alerts, Email, Multiple Time Zones, Social Media, Text
- Functions: Activity Tracker, Control Your Music, Google Pay, GPS, Heart Rate Tracking, Interchangeable Watch Band, Notifications, Personalise Your Dial, Swimproof
- Connectivity: Bluetooth Smart Enabled / 4.2 Low Energy
- Compatibility: Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition), iOS 12.0+
- Battery Life: 1-2 days as per usage
- Case Size: 45 mm
- Dial Colour: Full-Colour Display
- Interchangeable Compatibility: 22 mm
- Operating System: Powered with Wear OS by Google
- Platform: EXPLORIST HR SMARTWATCH
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Heart Rate, Microphone, NFC, Untethered GPS
- Storage: 4 GB
- RAM: 512 MB
- Strap width: 22 mm
- Water Resistance: 3 ATM
- Battery Type: SP402528
- Battery Charge Time: Charge Time 50 min to 80%
Fossil Gen 4 price and offers
- Fossil Gen 4 Price - Rs 21,995
- Fossil official website Sale price for Gen 4 - Rs 7995
- Flipkart Sale Price/ offer - Rs 7995 (63% off)
- Amazon Sale Price/ Offer - NA
Fossil Gen 5 specifications and features
- SKU: FTW4025
- Platform: THE CARLYLE HR SMARTWATCH
- Operating System: Powered with Wear OS by Google
- Compatibility: Use the Google WearOS app on your phone with Android™ 6.0+ (excluding Go edition), iOS 12.0+
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100
- Memory: 1 GB RAM
- Storage: 8 GB
- Display: 3.2 cm AMOLED
- Sound/Actuator: Loudspeaker, Microphone, Vibration
- Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, WiFi
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Compass, Gyroscope, Off-body IR, PPG Heart Rate
- Battery: 24 Hr + multi-day Extended Mode, 50 minutes to reach 80%.
- Water Resistance: 3 ATM
- Lifestyle: Always-on Display with thousands of watch faces for personalisation. The smartwatch is packed with several of apps from assistant to fitness, payments, music, social, news, games, stopwatches, and more.
- Health: Automatically tracks activity goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level and more. Activity modes with GPS keep you on track with your distance and path.
- Utility: Stay connected with notifications for calls, texts, apps and automatic time, time zone and calendar syncing.
- Preloaded Apps: Agenda, Alarm, Battery-Optimised Activity Mode, Calendar, Cardio Level Tracking, Cardiogram, Contacts, Enhanced Phone Dialer App, Fossil Smart Battery Modes, Google Assistant, Google Fit (Workout, Heart Rate, Goals, Breathe), Google Pay, Google Play Store, Nike Run Club, Noonlight, Spotify, Stopwatch, Timer, Translate, Wellness App with Sleep Tracking
Fossil Gen 5 price and offers
- Fossil Gen 4 Price - Rs 22,995
- Fossil official website Sale price for Gen 4 - Rs 22,995
- Flipkart Sale Price/ offer - Rs 22,995
- Amazon Sale Price/ Offer - 22,995
