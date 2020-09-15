LG Wing Release Date, Price, Availability, Specifications And Features

After numerous leaks and rumours, LG Electronics finally announced its highly-anticipated LG Wing smartphone in an online event in Seoul on September 14. The LG Wing is unlike any dual-screen smartphone we have seen in the past. It features a T-shaped dual-screen that offers two displays, where the main screen has been stacked on top of the other and rotates at a 90-degrees angle to open up the secondary mini display.

LG Wing release date

LG Electronics unveiled the LG Wing on September 14, and it has been revealed that the smartphone will be arriving in South Korea next month. The device will also be available in the US and several other markets by the end of this year. However, an exact release date for the device is yet to be confirmed. It is not clear at the moment if the LG Wing will be coming to India.

LG Wing price

As far as the pricing is concerned, LG is yet to offer any details. However, the company has revealed in a statement that the specific pricing, along with the availability, specifications and colour options for the LG Wing will vary depending on the network partners.

LG Wing specs and features

The display is one of the highlight features of the upcoming LG Wing smartphone. The main screen of LG Wing features a 6.8-inch FHD+ POLED FullVision display, whereas, the mini-screen has a 3.9-inch G-OLED display. Interestingly, the company still manages to offer a compact feel while equipping the unique display setup on the device. Users can utilise the secondary screen on the device to run another application, use it as a digital keyboard and more.

The camera setup features three lenses on the back, including a 64-megapixel main shooter along with two ultrawide cameras at 13-megapixel and 12-megapixel. On the front, the phone offers a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The LG Wing will be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset, and carry a 4,000mAh battery. For memory, the phone will have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The storage option will go all the way up to 2TB. As for the operating system, the phone will be shipped with Android 10.

It’s finally here. We present to you the LG WING – our very first step of the Explorer Project.



Join us at the launch event and discover the unexplored. Our Explorer Partners and fellow explorers await you:https://t.co/PY2dLxo39j

Take Flight to New Spaces. — LG USA Mobile (@LGUSAMobile) September 14, 2020

Image credits: LG