Samsung Galaxy M51 Is "India's 1st 7000mAh Phone"; Details About Specs, Price And More

Samsung unveiled its "Meanest" smartphone known as the Samsung Galaxy M51. This new Samsung smartphone comes in two RAM variants i.e. 6 and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The major alluring factor is the Quad-rear camera setup with 64 MP main camera. You will be amazed to know that Samsung Galaxy M51 offers reverse charging and you can charge another smartphone using a C-type cord. Calling it India's first 7000 mAh battery supported smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will soon go on sale. Here is everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy M51 Specs

RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB

Operating system: Android v10 with One UI Core 2.1

Processor: Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC

Rear Camera: Quad Rear Camera Setup with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP

Battery: 7000 mAh

Reverse Charging: Yes, support for 25W fast charging

Display: 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity O Display

Aspect Ratio: 20:9

Glass Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 3

SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Colours: Electric Blue and Celestial Black colour

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Expandable Memory: Upto 512 GB

Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched in India with many alluring features such as reverse charging, 7000mAh battery, Quad Rear camera setup and more. The Samsung M51 base variant of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM price starts with Rs. 24,999. On the other hand, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. Nevertheless, there is a launch offer that gives an Rs. 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards for all the customers.

Samsung Galaxy M51 release date

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been unveiled today i.e. September 10, 2020. However, the new Samsung smartphone is going to go on sale from September 18 to September 20, 2020. The two variants will be available for all the buyers on Amazon Sale and Samsung official website. People buying the Samsung Galaxy M51 between September 18-20 will receive an extra Rs. 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards.

Images/ Promo Image ~ Samsung Galaxy M51 promotion page on Amazon.in

