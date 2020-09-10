Samsung Galaxy M51 Is "India's 1st 7000mAh Phone"; Details About Specs, Price And More

Samsung unveiled its "Meanest" smartphone known as the Samsung Galaxy M51. This new Samsung smartphone comes in two RAM variants i.e. 6 and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The major alluring factor is the Quad-rear camera setup with 64 MP main camera. You will be amazed to know that Samsung Galaxy M51 offers reverse charging and you can charge another smartphone using a C-type cord. Calling it India's first 7000 mAh battery supported smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will soon go on sale. Here is everything you need to know.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched in India with many alluring features such as reverse charging, 7000mAh battery, Quad Rear camera setup and more. The Samsung M51 base variant of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM price starts with Rs. 24,999. On the other hand, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. Nevertheless, there is a launch offer that gives an Rs. 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards for all the customers.
Samsung Galaxy M51 has been unveiled today i.e. September 10, 2020. However, the new Samsung smartphone is going to go on sale from September 18 to September 20, 2020. The two variants will be available for all the buyers on Amazon Sale and Samsung official website. People buying the Samsung Galaxy M51 between September 18-20 will receive an extra Rs. 2,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards.
