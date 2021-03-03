List Of IOS 14 Tweaks And Cydia Tweaks: All The Latest Features Coming On Jailbreak IOS 14

Smartphone enthusiasts usually like to get away from limited operating systems via processes like rooting or jailbreaking their phone. While this process can be risky and if not done perfectly, it will essentially turn your phone into a sitting paperweight. Jailbreaking a device also voids the warranty on devices as per the policies of most smartphone companies. However, jailbreaking can have a lot of advantages if done right. The well-known custom and jail-break software creator Unc0ver has released uncover 6.0 for public use and allows support for even the latest iPhones like iPhone 12. Let's take a look at the iOS 14 tweaks and the best Cydia tweaks

Best iOS 14 Tweaks

The new jailbreak release is a full-fledged jailbreak and users can add it to their Apple devices with tweak injection via Substitute. The program also has Cydia for package management. As reported by iphonehacks.com Unc0ver has used an implementation system that is very similar to the cicuta_verosa exploit that was recently released. Another team, CoolStar from Odyssey is working on another jailbreak software for iOS14 - iOS14.3 based on the above-given exploit.

If you wish to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad, you can install iOS 14-14.3 using Unc0ver latest version of the jailbreak. There was another software capable of upgrading Apple phones to iOS 14 called Checkra1n, but it only limited to phones iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6s, not the latest iPhones. The Unc0ver jailbreak will let you even do it on the very latest iPhone 12. Ideally, people should wait for a while, as the newly released software is bound to be buggy and needs a lot of patches to get fixed. Read below to find the list of Cydia tweaks added to this version of the jailbreak.

List of the Best Cydia Tweaks with this Jailbreak

3DBadgeClear

MoreFrequentlyUsedEmojis

A-Font

A-Shield

Accelerated Home Button

Accent

AdGuard

AddToFolder

AlarmVolume

Amonglock

AppData

AppStore++

Apple File Conduit 2

Applist

Apps Manager

Arkrome

BHTwitter

Batterylife

BetterCCXI

BetterSettings

BioProtect XS

BlockYouX

CC On & Off

CCModules

CCModules Pro

CCMusic Artwork

CCSupport

CCVPN

CacheCleaner

CallConnect

Calm

CarBridge

CarrierDate

Carrierizer 2

Cercube for Youtube

Choicy

CircleIcons

ColorBanners 3

Colorflow 5

Complications

CozyBadges

Cr4shed

Crane

Date in StatusBar

DeleteCut

Disable Parallax Effect

Dock Controller

DoubleCut

Dragspring

DuplexClock

Eclipse

Escape

ExactTime

Externalizer

FLyJB

FacebookNoADS

FastLPM

Filza File Manager

FiveDock13

FiveiconDock 13-14

Flame

Flex3

FlicksForAll

Flow

FuckTube

GesturesXS

Gesturesi11

GoodWiFi

Gyration

HalfiPad

Hide JB Apps

HideConvos Pro

HideJB

HideYourApps

Hidelabels13

HomeKit Hub Enabler

ICLeaner Pro

IG KillAutoplay

Instagram No ADS

Instagram++

Installer 5

Jellyfish

Kalm

Keyboard Accio

KillX Pro

Kleidaria

Laetus

Last look

LetMeBlock

LetMeDecline

Liberty Lite

Lifeguard

Long Swipe

LowBatteryBanner

MCPatch

MagSafe Controller

Magma Evo

Max Photo Zoom

Mega UHB IPv4 Only – iOS 9/10/11/12 – MUHB IPv4 (Mega Untrusted Hosts Blocker)

MiMPort

Mikoto

MirrorSelfie

MobileGoose

MusicBeQuiet

NewTerm (iOS 10-13)

NoClutter

NoIconFlyIn13

NoLiveClock

NoOlderNotificationsGone

NoTrackpadDelay

PerfectAppSwitcher

Pictter

PowerSelector

PowerSettings

Powerapp

PreferenceLoader

ProperLockGestures

PullToRespring

Quart

Quitall

RealCC

Relocate Reborn

Rhino for Instagram

Rocket for Instagram

RocketBootStrap

RoundedModules

SITUM Pro

SafariFullScreenScrolling

SafeRespring

Scrollback

SelectMoji

Selector

Sentinel

SetTrust

Shadow

ShortLook

Shortmoji

Shuffle

Skinnysettings

SmartNetwork

SmartRotate

SmartVPN

Snapper2

SnowBoard

Sphere

Stalky

StatusFolder

StatusSwitcher

Substrate Safe Mode

SugarCane

SwipeExtenderX

SwipeForMore

System Info

TabBlocker

TapTapLock

TetherMe for iOS8+

TheUnlockCounter

Translation

Translock

Twitter No Ads

UHB – iOS 9/10/11/12 (Untrusted Hosts Blocker)

Untrusted Hosts Blocker + LetMeBlock

Velvet

Watusi 2 for Whatsapp

WhatsTheDate

Whatsapp Reveal

WiFiCarrier+

Xeon

YouTube Tools

Youtube Reborn

YoutubeMusicReborn

Zebra

Zenith

iKSetting

iPadBar13

iSponserBlock

Shuffle

TweakCompatible

Carrierizer iOS Tweak

Again, a word of warning, you should only jailbreak your device if you understand the process completely. Don't jailbreak your device without being fully aware of the results, or your phone might become unusable. Stay tuned for more news related to Apple and tech.

