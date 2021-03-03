List Of IOS 14 Tweaks And Cydia Tweaks: All The Latest Features Coming On Jailbreak IOS 14

Smartphone enthusiasts usually like to get away from limited operating systems via processes like rooting or jailbreaking their phone. While this process can be risky and if not done perfectly, it will essentially turn your phone into a sitting paperweight. Jailbreaking a device also voids the warranty on devices as per the policies of most smartphone companies. However, jailbreaking can have a lot of advantages if done right. The well-known custom and jail-break software creator Unc0ver has released uncover 6.0 for public use and allows support for even the latest iPhones like iPhone 12. Let's take a look at the iOS 14 tweaks and the best Cydia tweaks
Best iOS 14 Tweaks
The new jailbreak release is a full-fledged jailbreak and users can add it to their Apple devices with tweak injection via Substitute. The program also has Cydia for package management. As reported by iphonehacks.com Unc0ver has used an implementation system that is very similar to the cicuta_verosa exploit that was recently released. Another team, CoolStar from Odyssey is working on another jailbreak software for iOS14 - iOS14.3 based on the above-given exploit.
If you wish to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad, you can install iOS 14-14.3 using Unc0ver latest version of the jailbreak. There was another software capable of upgrading Apple phones to iOS 14 called Checkra1n, but it only limited to phones iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6s, not the latest iPhones. The Unc0ver jailbreak will let you even do it on the very latest iPhone 12. Ideally, people should wait for a while, as the newly released software is bound to be buggy and needs a lot of patches to get fixed. Read below to find the list of Cydia tweaks added to this version of the jailbreak.
List of the Best Cydia Tweaks with this Jailbreak
- 3DBadgeClear
- MoreFrequentlyUsedEmojis
- A-Font
- A-Shield
- Accelerated Home Button
- Accent
- AdGuard
- AddToFolder
- AlarmVolume
- Amonglock
- AppData
- AppStore++
- Apple File Conduit 2
- Applist
- Apps Manager
- Arkrome
- BHTwitter
- Batterylife
- BetterCCXI
- BetterSettings
- BioProtect XS
- BlockYouX
- CC On & Off
- CCModules
- CCModules Pro
- CCMusic Artwork
- CCSupport
- CCVPN
- CacheCleaner
- CallConnect
- Calm
- CarBridge
- CarrierDate
- Carrierizer 2
- Cercube for Youtube
- Choicy
- CircleIcons
- ColorBanners 3
- Colorflow 5
- Complications
- CozyBadges
- Cr4shed
- Crane
- Date in StatusBar
- DeleteCut
- Disable Parallax Effect
- Dock Controller
- DoubleCut
- Dragspring
- DuplexClock
- Eclipse
- Escape
- ExactTime
- Externalizer
- FLyJB
- FacebookNoADS
- FastLPM
- Filza File Manager
- FiveDock13
- FiveiconDock 13-14
- Flame
- Flex3
- FlicksForAll
- Flow
- FuckTube
- GesturesXS
- Gesturesi11
- GoodWiFi
- Gyration
- HalfiPad
- Hide JB Apps
- HideConvos Pro
- HideJB
- HideYourApps
- Hidelabels13
- HomeKit Hub Enabler
- ICLeaner Pro
- IG KillAutoplay
- Instagram No ADS
- Instagram++
- Installer 5
- Jellyfish
- Kalm
- Keyboard Accio
- KillX Pro
- Kleidaria
- Laetus
- Last look
- LetMeBlock
- LetMeDecline
- Liberty Lite
- Lifeguard
- Long Swipe
- LowBatteryBanner
- MCPatch
- MagSafe Controller
- Magma Evo
- Max Photo Zoom
- Mega UHB IPv4 Only – iOS 9/10/11/12 – MUHB IPv4 (Mega Untrusted Hosts Blocker)
- MiMPort
- Mikoto
- MirrorSelfie
- MobileGoose
- MusicBeQuiet
- NewTerm (iOS 10-13)
- NoClutter
- NoIconFlyIn13
- NoLiveClock
- NoOlderNotificationsGone
- NoTrackpadDelay
- PerfectAppSwitcher
- Pictter
- PowerSelector
- PowerSettings
- Powerapp
- PreferenceLoader
- ProperLockGestures
- PullToRespring
- Quart
- Quitall
- RealCC
- Relocate Reborn
- Rhino for Instagram
- Rocket for Instagram
- RocketBootStrap
- RoundedModules
- SITUM Pro
- SafariFullScreenScrolling
- SafeRespring
- Scrollback
- SelectMoji
- Selector
- Sentinel
- SetTrust
- Shadow
- ShortLook
- Shortmoji
- Shuffle
- Skinnysettings
- SmartNetwork
- SmartRotate
- SmartVPN
- Snapper2
- SnowBoard
- Sphere
- Stalky
- StatusFolder
- StatusSwitcher
- Substrate Safe Mode
- SugarCane
- SwipeExtenderX
- SwipeForMore
- System Info
- TabBlocker
- TapTapLock
- TetherMe for iOS8+
- TheUnlockCounter
- Translation
- Translock
- Twitter No Ads
- UHB – iOS 9/10/11/12 (Untrusted Hosts Blocker)
- Untrusted Hosts Blocker + LetMeBlock
- Velvet
- Watusi 2 for Whatsapp
- WhatsTheDate
- Whatsapp Reveal
- WiFiCarrier+
- Xeon
- YouTube Tools
- Youtube Reborn
- YoutubeMusicReborn
- Zebra
- Zenith
- iKSetting
- iPadBar13
- iSponserBlock
- TweakCompatible
- Carrierizer iOS Tweak
Again, a word of warning, you should only jailbreak your device if you understand the process completely. Don't jailbreak your device without being fully aware of the results, or your phone might become unusable. Stay tuned for more news related to Apple and tech.
