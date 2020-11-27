Moto G 5G Specifications, Price In India, And Where To Buy The Phone

The Moto G 5G is one of the highly-anticipated smartphones from Motorola which was officially launched in Europe earlier this month. The phone will be one of the most affordable 5G devices that will come with a bunch of interesting features. Now, it has been confirmed that the phone is finally set to arrive in the Indian market. The company has revealed on its Twitter handle that the new Moto G 5G will be launched in the country on November 30.

Moto G 5G specs

The Moto G 5G comes with a massive 6.7-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display and offers a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone has been powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and is paired with 4 GB RAM with 64GB storage. However, this can be expanded up to 1 TB using a microSD memory card.

On the camera front, the Moto G 5G features a triple camera setup which includes a 48 MP primary shooter along with an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, the smartphone offers a 16 MP camera on the front. The device operates on Android 10 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery which comes with 20W TurboPower fast charging support. It also comes with a number of connectivity features which include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and more.

Moto G 5G price in India

Motorola hasn't revealed the exact pricing of the Moto G 5G in India. In Europe, the smartphone was launched at EUR 299.99. This comes to Rs 26,393 approximately, however, it is likely that the company may adopt a different pricing strategy for the Indian market. The new Motorola Moto G 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting November 30 at 12 PM IST. The phone will be available exclusively through Flipkart at launch. You can order a unit by heading over to this link when it comes out.

Motorola is also set to release the new Moto G9 Power in India, however, the phone is expected to arrive sometime in December.

Image credits: Motorola