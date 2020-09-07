Moto G9 Plus Leaked! Here Are Details About Price, Specs & More

Motorola is known for its reliable smartphones that have never failed to mesmerize users with their incredible features. After the recent announcement about the Moto G9 Play, it seems that the company is lining up for another revelation. The recent Moto leaks have unveiled a new model coming up in the budget-friendly Motorola G9 family. As per the mentioning by Orange.sk, an e-commerce site, the smartphone is denoted as Moto G9 Plus.
According to reports shared by The Verge, the Motorola is all set to reveal another smartphone in the Moto G9 series. Called as Motorola Moto G9 Plus, the phone is laced with several unique features like Android 10 OS, 5000 mAh battery and much more. A Twitter user Roland Quandt found out the list of this smartphone on the Orange.sk e-commerce website.
Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020
Apart from this, Motorola G9 Plus promotion page on Orange.sk does not reveal the processor that would be used in the smartphone. Nevertheless, looking at the battery and RAM one can expect a good user experience. The listing does not reveal selfie camera and other major details as well. But one can hope for an 8 MP camera.
As per the promotion page on Orange.sk, the Moto G9 Plus price is revealed to be € 235 that is approximately INR 20,419. On the other hand, the recently announced Moto G9 Play with 6.5-inch display costs € 169.99. The Moto G9 Plus comes with a 6.81-inch display with a Hole-punch notch screen and 4 MPix Main Camera.
Moto G9 Plus release date is not announced officially yet. However, looking at the promotion page on the e-commerce website that the launch is not so far away and buyers can expect Motorola to launch this smartphone soon.
