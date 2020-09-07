Moto G9 Plus Leaked! Here Are Details About Price, Specs & More

Motorola is known for its reliable smartphones that have never failed to mesmerize users with their incredible features. After the recent announcement about the Moto G9 Play, it seems that the company is lining up for another revelation. The recent Moto leaks have unveiled a new model coming up in the budget-friendly Motorola G9 family. As per the mentioning by Orange.sk, an e-commerce site, the smartphone is denoted as Moto G9 Plus.

Moto leaks reveal a possible released of a budget-friendly smartphone

According to reports shared by The Verge, the Motorola is all set to reveal another smartphone in the Moto G9 series. Called as Motorola Moto G9 Plus, the phone is laced with several unique features like Android 10 OS, 5000 mAh battery and much more. A Twitter user Roland Quandt found out the list of this smartphone on the Orange.sk e-commerce website.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus. courtesy of Orange Slovakia.https://t.co/Pr4Ept5mOx pic.twitter.com/iKs9m6iNSA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2020

Moto G9 Plus leaked Specifications:

RAM: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Operating System: Android v10

Android v10 Rear Camera: Quad Rear Camera Setup with 64 MP main camera (MPix camera)

Quad Rear Camera Setup with 64 MP main camera (MPix camera) Resolution: 2400 x 1080

2400 x 1080 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Display: 6.81-inch display

6.81-inch display Screen: Hole-punch notch

Hole-punch notch SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Colours: Blue (Only one colour mentioned in the site)

Blue (Only one colour mentioned in the site) Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Internal Memory: 128 GB

Apart from this, Motorola G9 Plus promotion page on Orange.sk does not reveal the processor that would be used in the smartphone. Nevertheless, looking at the battery and RAM one can expect a good user experience. The listing does not reveal selfie camera and other major details as well. But one can hope for an 8 MP camera.

Moto G9 Plus Price

As per the promotion page on Orange.sk, the Moto G9 Plus price is revealed to be € 235 that is approximately INR 20,419. On the other hand, the recently announced Moto G9 Play with 6.5-inch display costs € 169.99. The Moto G9 Plus comes with a 6.81-inch display with a Hole-punch notch screen and 4 MPix Main Camera.

Moto G9 Plus release date

Moto G9 Plus release date is not announced officially yet. However, looking at the promotion page on the e-commerce website that the launch is not so far away and buyers can expect Motorola to launch this smartphone soon.

Image/ Promo Image ~ Orange.sk/ Motorola

