Motorola Edge Plus Price In India, Order Details, And Specifications

Motorola’s latest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge Plus, officially launched in India on May 19. The company has introduced two Edge devices in the series – Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus.

Of the two devices, the Motorola Edge Plus is the top-of-the-line smartphone which comes with flagship specifications. The phone packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, curved 6.7 inch FHD+ OLED display, and triple primary shooters. Take a look at the phone’s price in India, availability, and specifications below.

Motorola Edge Plus price in India

The new Motorola Edge Plus has been priced at ₹74,999. It comes in two colour options in India – Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey.

Motorola Edge Plus order details in India

The phone is available for pre-order on Flipkart since May 19. It has been reported that the first sale for the device will take place on May 26 on the e-commerce service. The company has revealed that it has partnered with ICICI Bank which will offer buyers a flat ₹7,500 instant discount on online purchase. Offline buyers can also avail cashback of ₹7,500 with ICICI bank credit cards.

Motorola Edge Plus specifications

The Motorola Edge Plus comes with a curved 6.7 inch FHD+ OLED display along with HDR10+ certification, and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has been powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which has been paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 internal storage.

On the imaging front, the Motorolla Edge Plus is equipped with a high-res 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with the Optical Image Stabilization, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens for landscape photography. For the front camera, the device offers a 25-megapixel punch-hole camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size for taking selfies.

The Motorolla Edge Plus also packs a huge 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charging, 15W fast wireless charging, and 5W reverse Wi-Fi charging capabilities. This ensures that your work never gets interrupted. For OS, the Motorola Edge Plus runs on Android 10 with a close to stock user interface (UI). The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor to a quick boost to the security options. It supports only a single SIM and has also received an IP54 rating for dust and water protection.

The phone will compete with the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the One Plus 8 Pro that launched recently.

(Image credits: Motorola)

